

A toasty September day in 2017. (Andrew Pasko-Reader)

A cool morning, blue sky, lack of humidity and a friendly breeze. Stepping outside today, it might be tempting to believe that fall has arrived.

It’s been a long summer, as they tend to be around here. Through Wednesday, the average temperature in the District has been 79.2, which is well above normal and presently ranks 15th warmest for the summer season of June-August to date. Additionally, 34 days have reached 90 degrees or higher.

While today may be the peak of this intrusion of gorgeous weather, plenty of weather-related good feels will be felt through at least Saturday. By Sunday, humidity is up and temperatures are approaching 90 once again.



Temperature anomalies forecast for next Tuesday evening. (weathermodels.com)

Readings may reach and surpass 90 well into the workweek as high pressure exerts control across the East Coast.

Matt Rogers of the Bethesda-based Commodity Weather Group — also a forecaster here — says his team has “DCA [where D.C.’s temperature is taken] in the 90s all of next week.” He cautions, however, that better storm odds by late week could keep us just below those levels.

The animation below shows a day-by-day snapshot of the European ensemble mean. In this case, oranges correlate pretty well to above-normal temperatures on the ground, thanks to building high pressure. Blues are below normal, often with attendant storminess.



Snapshots of the 500mb height anomaly pattern from today through Sept. 1. Simplified, oranges tend to correlate to warmer-than-normal weather. They expand over the D.C. region this weekend and into next week. (weathermodels.com adapted by CWG)

Our current cooler pattern is thanks to a few ripples passing by in the jet stream sending cooler air in their wake. By the weekend, oranges are taking over and expanding as the jet gets shunted north and northwest. This promotes increasing temperatures and humidity into next week.

With our annual “heat peak” now about six weeks behind us, temperature averages are moving down through the mid-80s for highs as we close out August. A loss of about a degree every four to five days at present becomes a degree every two to three days by the second week of September.

With this in mind, the last week of August can be plenty toasty. In three years since the 1870s, most recently in 1993, every day was 90+. We only need to go back to 2016 to find a hot end to the month. Six of seven days reached 90 or greater then. Many years also have zero classically hot days during the period, like last year or 2015. At the least, heat is less regular as we get so deep into summer.

From the last week of August through the end of the season, D.C. does tend to pick up about five to six more days of 90-degree highs or greater.



90-degree days before the final week of August and for the final week of August and beyond. (Ian Livingston/The Washington Post)

We typically reference 36 as the average for 90-degree days in D.C., and this is because it is the current NWS climate normal, based on 1981-2010 numbers. The trend has continued upward since. Today’s most recent 30-year average rounds up to 39 days of 90 or higher annually. So far, the city has recorded 34.

The math says we’re actually right about on target for where we should be. In that sense, additional 90s should certainly be expected most years from this point onward.

Looking past the likely 90s of next week, our greatest battle beyond is certainly averages.

Rogers points out that while “the long-term signals show a continued warm to hot pattern,” it also “gets more and more difficult to sustain — rather than briefly spike — 90+ by the second week of September.”

He’s right on with that point, given that the District’s final 90-degree high temperature tends to come somewhere around Sept. 11 in our current climate. Recent history is of course replete with hot days after that as well. Last year, despite the absence of late-August 90s, the city picked up its final one Sept. 27, when it was 91 degrees for a high. And in 2013, the final 90-degree day didn’t come until Oct. 6, when it was also 91 degrees.

The bottom line? The end is near, but it’s not quite the end just yet.