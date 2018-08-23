The biggest debate about today’s weather might have been whether 9 was sufficient for the Daily Digit. Blue skies reigned, with only a few puffy cumulus clouds floating by. Humidity was low, and temperatures were below normal, with much of the area in the 70s for most of the day. That pleasant breeze may turn a bit cool as the sun sets, and if you are out late, you might want some long sleeves. While it might not last long, a taste of fall is better than no taste at all.

Listen to the latest forecast:

Through tonight: Dew points made it into the 40s in spots today, and we may see some more of that before they begin to rebound after Friday. One thing dry air tends to do is cool quickly during the evening. That is the case tonight. Keep those windows up! Or head out on a long stroll. Both seem like excellent ideas. Temperatures will ultimately fall to the mid-and-low 50s in the coolest spots and to around 60 in the warmest.

Tomorrow (Friday): If you liked today — and how could you not? — more good times are ahead Friday. It is a bit warmer, but sunshine remains almost wall-to-wall. Highs will be in the near-80s to mid-80s zone. Humidity will remain too low to notice much, if at all.

