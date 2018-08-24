

via Flickr View from Georgetown waterfront on Aug. 19, 2018. (angela n.

TODAY’S DAILY DIGIT

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

9/10: If we had Thursday’s around-80-degree comfort, it’d be PERFECT. Un-muggy low-to-mid 80s are still AWESOME for August. #getoutside

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Sunny, really comfortable. Highs: Low-to-mid 80s.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, tranquil. Lows: Upper 50s to mid-60s.

Saturday: Mix of clouds with sun. Highs: Low-to-mid 80s.

Sunday: Sunnier and muggier. Highs: Mid-80s to around 90.

View the current weather at The Washington Post headquarters.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

You remember it’s August, right? Well, in case your body forgot how typically uncomfortable we can get around here, we’ll get a familiar, muggier reminder by Sunday and into next week. Enjoy the comfort we have — while we have it — through tomorrow!

Listen to the latest forecast:

Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device. Click here to find out how.

Today (Friday): It’s still darn comfortable! Please enjoy with a long lunch outside. (And a little bit of sunscreen, of course.) Just a tad warmer than yesterday, with highs in the low-to-mid 80s, but dew points should remain below the critical (for comfort) 60-degree mark. Clouds may be a no-show. A light southeast wind near 10 mph may be noticeable later in the afternoon. A-h-h! So nice. Confidence: High

Tonight: Clouds only slowly build, a little bit, overnight. Evening 70s bottom out downtown around the mid-60s. Perhaps as cool as mid-50s well outside the Beltway, in a couple of the typical “cold” spots. This assumes nearly clear and calm conditions in the pre-dawn hours, which aren’t guaranteed. Oh, and be sure to check out the nearly full Sturgeon moon rising. Confidence: Medium-high

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for the latest updates. For related traffic news, check out Dr. Gridlock. Keep reading for the forecast into next week.

Saturday: May see some clouds mixing with our sun, thanks to remnants of a Midwest storm system approaching — but dried out and dying. This former rainmaker does still possess enough water vapor to bring our mugginess up just a half-notch, but you may not notice it much. Showers are not likely, but we’ll keep watch. As a light southeasterly breeze kicks up in the afternoon, temperatures top out in the low-to-mid 80s. Confidence: Medium-high

Saturday night: Cloud cover should diminish a bit. Southerly breezes should die down toward nearly calm conditions.

Most of the region should bottom out in the 60s, perhaps near 70 degrees downtown. Confidence: Medium-high

A LOOK AHEAD

Sunday: Sunshine should dominate over any periodic clouds moving through. Mugginess becomes noticeable as dew points rise through the mid-60s. Southwesterly winds around 10 mph are helping pump in some moisture from the Gulf of Mexico. High temperatures in the mid-80s to around 90 degrees are less than ideal, so try to get your outdoor activities done by Saturday if you prefer cooler temperatures without that humid, sticky feeling. Confidence: Medium-high

Sunday night: Any breezes should slowly wane, as clouds slowly increase. We should remain dry and rain-free, but an isolated few drops of rain can’t be ruled out late at night. Temperatures return to their balmier, more familiar territory of late. That’s upper 60s to low 70s for most of us in the region. Bleh. Confidence: Medium

Ooof. Heat and humidity return in earnest by Monday and Tuesday. Low-to-mid 90s for high temperatures are possible, dew points at least as tropical as the 70-degree mark — if not a bit higher. Heat index values in the low 100s can’t be ruled out by Tuesday. Skies may stay more sunny than not and offer little to nothing in the way of a cooling afternoon shower or storm, unfortunately. Stay tuned as we get closer, as we’ll be watching the strength and persistence of this upcoming, potential heat wave. Confidence: Medium