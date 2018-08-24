

A classic late-summer scene in Arlington, Va. (Erinn Shirley via Flickr

If only we could bottle up days like this. Much like Thursday, today was pretty close to perfect for late summer. Temperatures crept up slightly, toward highs in the near to low 80s in most spots but a bit below normal. Add in the low humidity and brilliant blue skies, and I can only hope many of you were able to skip out of work early and are reading this from a place other than your desk.

Listen to the latest forecast:

Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device. Click here to find out how.

Through tonight: If you’re headed to the Redskins game or pretty much anything else involving outdoor time, you’re in luck. Temperatures will fall into and through the 70s as the sun sets. After dark, it will be in the 60s in the suburbs and headed there elsewhere. Under mostly clear skies, readings indicate lows in the upper 50s to mid-60s. Winds will be light.

View the current weather at The Washington Post.

Tomorrow (Saturday): We get one more day of pure August bliss before summer says hello again. Winds will be from the south, and while we’re not yet seeing much moisture at the surface, we’ll notice increased clouds as a more humid air mass prepares to move in. Temperatures should be fairly similar to Friday’s, perhaps a little warmer. Low to mid-80s might do it in most spots. It won’t be impossible for a quick and light shower or two to work into the area from the west, probably in the afternoon.

Sunday: After creeping up through Saturday night, humidity will be back to unfriendly levels by Sunday. Coming off lows in the 60s, highs will head for the mid-80s to around 90. It could end up mostly around 90. Skies will be partly to mostly clear. Winds will be from the south and southwest around 5 to 10 mph.

See Camden Walker’s forecast through the beginning of next week. And if you haven’t already, join us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram. For related traffic news, check out Gridlock.

Pollen update: Weed pollen — dominated by ragweed — is moderate/high and rising after a few days without rain. Grass pollen is moderate. Other allergens are low.

Want our 5 a.m. forecast delivered to your email inbox? Subscribe here.