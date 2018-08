Redskins vs. Broncos

7:30 p.m., Friday, August 23, FedEx Field

It’s a rather amazing weather day and evening. Worth an outing, even for pre-season.

Kickoff: Sunny, mid-70s

2-Minute Warning: Mostly clear, upper 60s.

Chance of rain: 2 percent.

