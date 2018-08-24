

A plane passing in front of the near-full moon Thursday night in the Washington area. ( Dave Lyons

The warm evenings and nights are a big part of summer’s magic. Although we would always suggest you gaze skyward as often as possible, this weekend is an especially good time to so do.

The weekend’s Sturgeon Moon is the final full moon of summer. “The August full moon is often called the Sturgeon Moon, according to the Old Farmer’s Almanac, because sturgeon (a type of fish) are more easily caught in August and early September,” Jesse Emspak writes at Space.com.

While this year’s Sturgeon Moon is technically full at 7:58 a.m. Sunday, after sunrise on the East Coast, both Saturday night and Sunday night will feature 99 percent or greater illumination. Even Friday evening, the moon will be nearly full as it rises shortly after 7 in the east-southeastern sky.

You’ll continue to want to look to the east-southeast in the nights to come.

Moonrise will be about a half-hour later each night this weekend, which translates to 7:39 p.m. Saturday in the Washington area and 8:11 p.m. Sunday.

The proximity of moonrise and sunset, just before 8, promises great opportunities to catch both celestial events in short order. The sunrise-moonrise coupling coincides with what’s known as the “blue hour,” when the soft light makes for a great time for photography.



The August night sky. (Brian Murphy/Butler University)

This year’s Sturgeon Moon aligns nicely with the planetary party that is now ongoing. Shortly after sunset, you can catch the nearly full moon teamed up with Mars, Saturn, Jupiter and Venus stretching across the southern horizon.

Most of the country should pick up an opportunity to peep the moon at some point in the nights ahead.

The cloudiest regions for Saturday and Sunday night are in the central and northwestern parts of the Lower 48. Other places might not get two totally clear nights, but they should at least get part of one clear night.



Cloud-cover forecast in the middle of the night Saturday and Sunday. (Pivotal Weather adapted by CWG)

In the Washington area, both nights should offer some clearing. The cloudier of the two may be Saturday night. Temperatures will be on the cool side for a summer Saturday night, dipping to the 60s for lows. It will be slightly milder Sunday evening and night. Both will be more than comfortable.

The only thing left to do is look up once the day is done. See you out there!