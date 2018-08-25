

TODAY’S DAILY DIGIT

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

9/10: If neither of the last two days were 10s, this can’t be either. But I’m sure some folks may see it as one.

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Mostly to partly sunny. PM shower? Highs: 80-86.

Tonight: Partly to mostly clear. Lows: 60s.

Tomorrow: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 85-90.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

We’re in the waning days of summer, but that doesn’t mean the heat is waning just yet. In fact, it will be quite the opposite in the days ahead. Today is not unlike the recent amazing weather days we’ve seen. By tomorrow, humidity is back and heat is building. Heat remains the story through much of the workweek to come. But, let’s forget about that for now and focus on today.

Today (Saturday): This is a lot like the last few days, although we see some more in the way of cloud cover, and temperatures might be a bit warmer. We should stay dry during the day as highs rise to near 80 to the mid-80s. By late afternoon into evening, a couple of light showers may work in from the west. This should be very brief and inconsequential if it happens. Humidity remains low as well. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: A shower or two might still be around into the evening, but this is all very brief and light. Otherwise, partly to mostly clear. Be sure to take a look skyward for the full moon as well as the planetary alignment alongside. Low temperatures settle across the 60s as humidity begins to head back upward. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Sunday): Summer is back. Humidity is up and so are temperatures. Highs head for the mid-80s to around 90 as a south and southwest wind keeps blowing in warmer and more humid air. We should stay rain-free, as skies remain mostly to partly sunny. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Tropical air arrives with dew points heading toward and past 70 overnight. This means our temperatures don’t fall much at all. Probably something like near 70 in the suburbs to the upper 70s in the city. Air conditioners, on. Confidence: Medium

A LOOK AHEAD

It feels like midsummer by Monday. We wake up hot and humid and stay that way. Readings make a run toward 90 and into the low 90s most spots. Skies are mostly sunny during the day, but we may need to watch for a complex of storms coming out of the northwest late. Confidence: Medium

Tuesday looks a lot like Monday, only hotter. With high pressure flexing, temperatures head toward the low-and-mid 90s. Heat indexes are probably up around 100 with dew points still running near and past 70. A good day to hang out indoors. Confidence: Medium