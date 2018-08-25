

Fair weather clouds on a fairly nice weather day by Samer Farha via Flickr

How wonderful have the past few days been? It’s amazing how much of a difference lower humidity levels can make, and we’ve been treated to some extremely comfortable weather over the past 72 hours. But perhaps you already know where this is going. What started as a slight uptick in humidity today will turn into a full blown onslaught of sticky weather by Monday, with Sunday serving as somewhat of a transition day. In short, get outside and enjoy the comfortable weather while you can, because true D.C. summer weather will make a return in less than 48 hours.

Listen to the latest forecast:

Through tonight: Patches of puffy fair weather clouds will continue to dot the skies over our region for the rest of the afternoon. But other than blocking out the sun here and there, these clouds pose no threat. It will be mild and comfortable for your Saturday evening plans, with temperatures falling into the 70s after sunset. Overnight, humidity levels will creep higher, and dew points will rise into the mid 60s after midnight. Low temperatures will also be a bit warmer than the past couple of nights, ranging from 62 to 66 degrees, with a light south wind at around 5 mph.

Tomorrow (Sunday): You will notice the uptick in heat and humidity, for sure. Winds from the south at 5 to 10 mph will continue to pump in more moisture at the surface, which means dew points will rise into the upper 60s and near 70 degrees by Sunday afternoon. Combine that with afternoon highs in the upper 80s, and it will certainly feel less comfortable than today. Scattered to partly cloudy skies in the afternoon may offer some relief from the heat. It will be partly cloudy, warm and humid Sunday night, with lows in the upper 60s to low 70s.

A record we may not want to break: Current forecast trends suggest that the peak of the heat and humidity for next week will occur on Wednesday, when the combined heat and humidity may result in heat advisories being issued. However, we may have a shot a breaking a record that I am sure most of you never knew or cared to know about.

Latest 80° min temp at DCA is August 17 (1995). MOS says we could challenge that on Wednesday (the 29th). #summer pic.twitter.com/z6ViKiJLha — Tony (@whatdoweseehere) August 25, 2018

If the temperatures in downtown D.C. fail to fall below 80 degrees for a low on Wednesday morning (as some statistical models are suggesting), it would be the latest high minimum temperature of 80 degrees or above on record. How many of you are rooting for this to happen? I, for one, am not.

