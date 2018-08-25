Tropical storm Lane continued a weakening trend overnight as the mountainous and rugged terrain of the Hawaiian islands ripped apart the former Category 5 hurricane.

Despite the downgrade to a tropical storm, Lane continues to produce catastrophic amounts of rain on the Big Island of Hawaii, where flash flooding and mudslides have forced numerous road closures, evacuations and swift water rescues. At least 4 weather stations on the Big Island have reported over 40 inches of rain since Wednesday afternoon.

And there is still a lot more rain on the way. By the end of the weekend, Lane may become the wettest tropical system to impact the United States, breaking a record set exactly one year ago to the day when Hurricane Harvey dropped 60.58 inches of rain in Port Harvey, Tex.

#Lane is now the 6th wettest tropical system to impact the US on record and the 2nd wettest for #Hawaii. One year ago today #HurricaneHarvey made landfall and became THE wettest tropical system on record. pic.twitter.com/zBOoYkCrdG — CNN Weather Center (@CNNweather) August 25, 2018

Lane was downgraded to a tropical storm at 2 p.m. Hawaiian time (8 p.m. Eastern) on Friday after the storm underwent rapid weakening when storm encountered an unfavorable environment as the center of circulation approached the islands As of 11 a.m. Eastern time Saturday, Lane had maximum sustained winds of 60 mph and was located about 110 miles southwest of Honolulu, moving slowly toward the north at 3 mph.

Lane will likely lose it’s tropical storm status sometime in the next 36 hours. But the storm will continue to produce immense rainfall amounts through the remainder of the weekend, with an additional 10 to 30-plus inches of rain possible for parts of the Big Island.

The island of Oahu, home to Honolulu and 70 percent of Hawaii’s 1.4 million residents, has not experienced the same severity of effects as the Big Island so far. Upward of 5 to 10 inches of rain, the bulk of which will fall in the next 36 hours, is expected in and around Honolulu.

11:00 pm 8/24/18 Preliminary rain totals on Big Island show 4 stations have reported 40+ inches from #Lane. The highest is Waiakea Uka with 44.88". Flooding remains a primary concern this weekend for some islands. #HIwx — NWSHonolulu (@NWSHonolulu) August 25, 2018

Devastating rainfall totals on the Big Island

With rain bands enhanced by the sloped terrain on the east side of the Big Island, Lane has produced some jaw dropping rain totals. Hilo, located on the northeast side of the Big Island, recorded 15 inches of rain Friday, making it the fifth wettest day on record for the city. Hilo has received 31.85 inches of rain since Wednesday, marking the wettest three-day period recorded. The combination of terrain enhanced rain bands and a slow moving storm system means that a lot more rain is likely to fall on the Big Island.

Extreme amounts of rain have already fallen in #Hawaii from #Lane & unfortunately much more is to come.



The #HRRR fcasts heavy rain to continue most of the n/ 36hrs. Aided by training convective bands & upslope flow, the E side of Hawaii may receive an additional 20-30" of rain! pic.twitter.com/5xC7mlFzRJ — Philippe Papin (@pppapin) August 25, 2018

Dramatic destruction of Lane caught on satellite

On Friday afternoon, satellite imagery captured a fascinating and rapid weakening of Lane as the storm approached the Big Island. Tropical systems prefer upper air wind patterns without any wind shear (the change in wind speed or direction with height). As Lane’s outer bands began to interact with land Friday afternoon, the rugged and steep slopes of the Hawaiian terrain created an environment full of wind shear.

Mesmerizing loop of Lane getting torn apart along with some cool transverse banding. (https://t.co/pgySF1s5Ig) pic.twitter.com/4Iki7QRnPq — Dakota Smith (@weatherdak) August 25, 2018

Lane’s center of circulation was essentially split in two, with a surface based center of circulation located to the south of Hawaii and a mid level circulation moving in a completely opposite direction toward the northeast. This “decoupling” of the two centers of circulation is the mark of death for tropical systems, but as the continuing deluge on the Big Island exemplifies, weakened tropical systems can be just dangerous.