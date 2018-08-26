

6/10: Hotter and more humid than it’s been recently. Just a taste of what’s to come.

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Partly to mostly sunny, warmer, more humid. Highs: 87-91.

Tonight: Warm and muggy with a few clouds. Lows: 69-73.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, hot, uncomfortably humid. Highs: 89-93.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

Wasn’t Saturday beautiful? Unfortunately, it’ll be a fleeting memory as our weather becomes hot and soupy over the next few days. The heat and humidity start building today and become more uncomfortable tomorrow, before kicking into high gear midweek. Make sure to stay hydrated and closely monitor those most vulnerable to the heat including children, the elderly and pets.

Today (Sunday): We’ll warm quickly through the 70s as the morning wears on, and with partly to mostly sunny skies we should see afternoon highs in the upper 80s to near 90. You’ll notice a marked increase in humidity over recent days, but nothing too oppressive, as some cumulus clouds drift overhead at times. Winds are from the south around 5-10 mph. Confidence: High

Tonight: Humidity continues to rise, making for a muggy night. Higher dew points near or past 70 lead to warmer lows, as we settle into the upper 60s to low 70s with partly cloudy skies. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Monday): We’re really feeling the heat as we head back to work, and some of us back to school. Temperatures are already in the 80s by mid-morning, and afternoon highs top out in the low 90s with mostly sunny skies, as strong high pressure to our south pumps in the hot and humid air. With dew points creeping up into the 70s, it may feel as hot as the upper 90s at times. Winds come from the west around 5 mph. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Temperatures slowly cool through the evening, eventually retreating to near 80 around bedtime. With the muggy air mass still intact, temperatures don’t drop much from there, only falling to lows in the low-to-mid-70s. Skies should be mostly clear with light winds from the south. Confidence: Medium-High

A LOOK AHEAD

Little change in the weather pattern yields a prolonged period of heat stretching into Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs aim for the mid-90s both days with oppressive humidity that could make it feel like near 100 or even slightly hotter. Unfortunately, we don’t get much relief Tuesday night or Wednesday night, as lows only fall into the mid-70s across the suburbs, and perhaps only the upper 70s in the city. Confidence: Medium