Maybe I should have read my own forecast from yesterday afternoon. I foolishly tried to go for a run outside about 1 p.m. today. Bad idea. I guess I was hoping for a taste of some of the weather we had from Thursday to Saturday, but I should have known better. The heat and humidity will only get worse over the next several days, peaking around Wednesday, when the heat index will be in the 100- to 110-degree range.

Listen to the latest forecast:

Through tonight: Hot and humid for the remainder of the day, with little cloud cover to speak of. Winds have been a bit breezy out of the south (10 to 20 mph) but should die down after sunset. Mostly clear overnight with warm and humid conditions. Dew points will actually rise into the upper 60s to low 70s overnight, with low temperatures ranging from 68 to 74 degrees and a light south wind at 5 mph.

Tomorrow (Monday): A high-pressure system centered over the western Atlantic will start to build into our region on Monday, which will result in hazy, hot and humid conditions. Mostly sunny skies and a light west wind (5 to 10 mph) will allow temperatures to warm quickly on Monday, eventually peaking in the low 90s. The heat, combined with dew points in the low 70s, will push the heat index close to 100 degrees at times. It stays warm and humid overnight on Monday, when low temperatures may not fall below 70 degrees in most spots.

A look at Labor Day weekend: I was almost going to use this space to give some updated numbers on how wet it has been since June 1, but then it struck me that most of you probably care more about how the holiday forecast is looking. In short, it is looking complicated.

Here is what we know. It stays hot and humid right through Wednesday, with conditions on Wednesday being on the oppressive side. After that, we’ve got a cold front that will approach from the northwest, passing through our area sometime Thursday (probably later in the day), and that will kick off some shower and storms.

But after the front passes, there are some unresolved questions as to what becomes of it. High pressure will still be in place over the western Atlantic, preventing the front from moving offshore. And another high-pressure system will be building behind to front over New England.



The forecasted surface map for Friday. Notice the cold front straddling the Mid-Atlantic region, wedged between two high-pressure systems. The final location of this cold front will determine how unsettled our holiday weekend becomes.

What that means is that this frontal boundary may end up getting sandwiched between these two high pressures, probably stalling out somewhere over the Mid-Atlantic. Stalled-out fronts are no fun, as they have the undesirable combination of being hard to predict and bringing unsettled weather.

So, after all of this, what is my take on what the weather will be like next weekend? I think we will see temperatures in the mid- to upper 80s, with a mix of sun and clouds and a chance of showers or thunderstorms pretty much everyday.

All that said, we really need to wait a few days to see how and where this cold front really ends up after passing through late this week.

