4/10: This bout of heat and humidity is a downer after the past several days of awesome weather.

Today: Partly to mostly sunny and hot. Highs: 89-93.

Tonight: Partly cloudy and muggy. Lows: 69-76.

Tomorrow: Hot and humid. Highs: 91-95.

August’s hottest weather may arrive in its closing days. High temperatures soar into the 90s, and the humidity makes it feel hotter — perhaps as high as 100 to 105 on Tuesday and Wednesday. A cold front ends the heat wave by late Thursday, but it will probably bring showers and storms. The front may stall and keep rain chances in the forecast into the holiday weekend.

Today (Monday): The air is thick with humidity as the sun beats down on us. So, yes, it’s a hot one. Highs reach near 90 in our cooler spots and low 90s elsewhere. But with the humidity, it feels like 95 to 100 in the mid- to late afternoon. The light breeze from the west does little to cool us off. Confidence: High

Tonight: A muggy summer night. We’ll have just a few clouds, but all of the moisture in the air holds low temperatures to the mid-70s downtown and closer to 70 in our cooler spots. Calm winds. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Tuesday): Take Monday and tack on several more degrees. This means highs in the low-to-mid-90s. Humidity levels push the heat index to 100 in most spots, and could close in on 105 downtown. Winds are again light. With pollutants building up, I wouldn’t be surprised to see some air-quality alerts. Confidence: High

Tomorrow night: A very warm and humid evening and overnight. Areas downtown may struggle to fall below 80, and even our cooler areas are likely to settle between only 70 and 75. Just a few clouds and calm winds. Confidence: Medium-High

Wednesday is more or less a carbon copy of Tuesday. Highs reach the low-to-mid-90s, but the high humidity levels (dew points 70 to 75) make it feel as hot as 100 to 105. Remaining warm at night, with lows from the low 70s to near 80 downtown. Confidence: Medium-High

It’s still hot on Thursday, probably reaching 90 or a little higher, but an approaching front will probably trigger showers and storms in the afternoon and evening. Mostly cloudy overnight, with lows near 70. Confidence: Medium

It’s probably not as hot Friday through the holiday weekend. But Thursday’s front may stall in the vicinity, which would present the chance of showers and storms each afternoon/evening. The front should weaken with time, meaning the chance of rain would decrease from 50 percent Friday to perhaps 20 percent on Labor Day. Highs each day should be mostly in the low- to-mid-80s, with lows in the 60s. Confidence: Low-Medium