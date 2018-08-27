“An army of photographers is about to arrive,” said a young woman carrying a camera.
I was setting up my tripods to shoot the Sturgeon Moon Sunday evening. Until that moment, my friend and I were the only photographers in sight on the west side of the Tidal Basin.
But she was right. Within a few minutes, we were surrounded by dozens of photographers who were part of the Sunday Night Full Moon Walk sponsored by Washington D.C. History and Culture. The group arrived just in time to watch a beautiful, cloud-free moonrise over the Jefferson Memorial and Tidal Basin.
This weekend’s Sturgeon Moon was the last full moon of summer. Its namesake is the sturgeon fish which, according to folklore, is most easily caught this time of year.
The moon was 99.9 percent full Saturday and 99.4 percent full Sunday, giving photographers back-to-back chances to get the perfect shot.
I set up for Saturday evening’s moon photo shoot on Key Bridge, facing southeast down the Potomac River. At 7:39 pm, the moon began to rise above the Watergate Hotel and tracked over the Washington Monument during the same time the fading light of sunset transitioned to dusk. There was plenty of color in the sky Saturday evening from sunset but, unfortunately, clouds obscured the moon for most of the moonrise. I photographed with Kevin Wolf who contributes copious photos to the Capital Weather Gang.
Sunday evening’s moon shoot was all about the Jefferson Memorial and positioning the moon next to the dome. The weather was absolutely perfect for a moonrise shoot, particularly for August when haze and clouds tend to obscure the moonrise. My friend Dennis Govoni and I chose to shoot the moon with the Jefferson Memorial.
I need to choose an August photo from my 2019 calendar. For now, I’m leaning toward the photo showing a blue hour moonrise over the Watergate Hotel but I also like the lead image showing 13 moons next to the Jefferson Memorial.
Let me know if you have a favorite photo or image from this post that would look for August 2019.