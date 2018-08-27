* Code orange alert Tuesday: Unhealthy air quality for sensitive groups *

We made it to the 90s with ease today — that’s day 35 of such temperatures this year in the city. And it’s not the last. Our heat wave is just getting going, as temperatures are set to head higher tomorrow. Today the heat index topped 100 and tomorrow it could near 105.

Listen to the latest forecast:

Through tonight: A few showers and storms that have popped up to our west may trickle into the area in the hours ahead. The highest odds of this isolated activity are over western parts of the region, but something could make it to the Interstate 95 corridor or so. Overnight, muggy with partly cloudy skies and lows in the 70s to about 80.

Tomorrow (Tuesday): We’re transported back to early July as temperatures head toward the mid-90s for highs and dew points top 70. This should mean heat indexes rise to 100 to 105. It’s possible we’ll see a heat advisory issued. Definitely one of those take-it-easy kind of days. Skies should be partly to mostly sunny, perhaps somewhat dimmed by haze. I think any showers and storms stay to our west as high pressure flexes overhead.

Uncle! By late August, no one wants to see heat indexes around 100. They do, unfortunately, seem pretty likely tomorrow for a second straight day. Below, check out how the Global Forecast System weather model sees things tomorrow at 2 p.m.

And the North American Mesoscale Forecast System model at the same time …

Not much different Wednesday. Below, the GFS again at 2 p.m.

Water and shade are your friends!

