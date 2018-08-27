

Snowfall forecast through Tuesday morning from European model. Note that some snow accumulation is likely to be lost to melting, especially at lower elevations. (WeatherBell.com)

It’s still August, but up to 10 inches of snow could fall in the Northern Rockies through Tuesday. Snow at this time of year in the high elevations of the Mountain West is not unusual but, along with the waning hours of daylight, is a stark reminder that fall and winter are closing in.

Winter weather advisories are posted in Wyoming’s Teton and Bighorn mountain ranges as well as the area around Yellowstone National Park. In Montana, the West Glacier Region and the northern and southern Rocky Mountain front are under advisories.



Areas under winter weather advisories. (PivotalWeather.com)

Weather.com reported that these were the first winter weather advisories posted in the Lower 48 since June.

The latest look at the number of days since the last Winter Weather Advisory was issued by NWS office across the United States... Yes, the 1st Winter Weather Advisories of the season for snow in the mountains of Montana & Wyoming! #Snow #MTwx #WYwx pic.twitter.com/E3Gt0z8q3o — Mark Tarello (@mark_tarello) August 27, 2018

The advisories mostly affect regions above 6,000 feet in elevation, and the heaviest snow, exceeding four inches, is expected above 9,000 feet.

At the lower elevations, it’s unseasonably cold, windy and rainy. The National Weather Service was predicting the lowest high temperature on record for Aug. 27 around Billings, Mont. — only in the upper 50s.

The wintry conditions were brought on by a strong cold front and dip in the jet stream. The front was welcomed by many, helping to clear out the persistently smoky conditions from the wildfires in the western United States and western Canada.

Check out these #BeforeAndAfter of @GlacierNPS! We traded smoky air for a more fall-like scene with fresh air. 💦🏔️#MTwx #glaciernationalpark

Cameras courtesy of GNP pic.twitter.com/BEBwm1sHOm — NWS Missoula (@NWSMissoula) August 27, 2018

But on the flip side of this jet stream trough, a heat dome is bulging to the northeast into New England, where 56 million people are under a heat advisory.



European model simulation of high-altitude weather pattern showing jet stream trough in the Northwest, allowing a pool of cold air to spill south, and a bulge in the jet stream over the East, allowing hot air to fill the region.

If you’re reading from the eastern half of the nation, where it’s sweltering, here are some pictures of this early season snowfall to help cool you off…

Early season white-out at Jackson Hole Mountain Resort #Snow pic.twitter.com/G9F0Pf7HN2 — Cory Reppenhagen (@CReppWx) August 27, 2018

SNOW! A light amount of snow fell on Rendezvous Mountain in Jackson, Wyoming this morning. Much more coming tonight. 4"-8". Summer is fading. pic.twitter.com/7DCEALyXpT — Damon Lane (@KOCOdamonlane) August 27, 2018