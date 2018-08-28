*Heat Advisory until 8 p.m. *

I don’t know about you, but I’ve had enough of this heat. When the time until sweating seems to be nearly instantaneous, you know it’s hot. It was day 36 of 90 or higher, which is equal to the annual average under current climatological normals. That’ll remain the story more or less through Wednesday. With sundown comes somewhat cooler temperatures, at least.

Listen to the latest forecast:

Through tonight: There’s about a 5 percent chance of a shower in the next hour or two. Otherwise, mostly clear tonight, although a patch or two of fog may develop like last night. Lows are largely in the mid- and upper 70s. We’ll need to eye Washington to see if it can snag an 80-degree low — it just missed this morning.

Tomorrow (Wednesday): It will be a lot like today. Hot, humid and probably somewhat hazy. Clouds should be minimal, but some could build upward during the heat of the day. While it’s not impossible that an isolated storm fires, we’re still mostly under the influence of strong high pressure, so don’t bet on it. High temperatures should mostly reach the mid-90s or so.

See Matt Rogers's forecast through the weekend.

Cooler thoughts: While we continue to bake, it snowed out west in the mountains Monday and last night.

...and so the snow begins...Logan Pass #Glacier National Park pic.twitter.com/iwgR5gDKBw — Tom Niziol (@TomNiziol) August 27, 2018

Snow in the high country yesterday. August in WY, you're never truly safe! Bodes well for the fires, but ill for my personal state of mind. #shortsummerwasshort #screwwinter #movingtotheislands pic.twitter.com/aXrfbO5Tei — bassnote1 (@bassnote1) August 28, 2018

Originally thought this was snow stuck to the lens, but looks like someone is actually putting snowmen in front of the web cam 😁 pic.twitter.com/oNrg5cxSDN — Eric Nielsen (@DesertDemonWY) August 28, 2018

