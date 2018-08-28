

Group of simulations from American (red) and European (blue) models for Hurricane Irma several days prior to landfall in 2017. (StormVistaWxModels.com)

Bryan Norcross is a hurricane specialist at WPLG-TV, Miami, and the Weather Channel.

“If forecasters really want to reach their audience, they should consider the art of numbers,” I wrote earlier this month. The article made the case that sometimes meteorologists should “fudge the forecast” to make it more understandable and actionable for people.

Reaction ranged from corroboration to bemusement to mild outrage. How could a meteorologist even consider monkeying with the true forecast? This raises the question, what is the truth when it comes to weather forecasts?

I argued that forecasters should consider the psychological impact of the numbers they use for temperature forecasts. Research into a phenomenon called the “Odd Effect” shows that odd numbers, except those ending in ‘5’, are harder for people to digest than even numbers. This implies that forecasts of 82 degrees are better remembered and absorbed than forecasts of 83. The ramifications for communicators are interesting.

To clear up a point of confusion. I did not suggest that current temperatures be jiggled to avoid odd-numbered readings entirely. But many meteorological quantities are not knowable with enough precision so that an adjustment that heightens the clarity of the communications process is worth considering.

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) adopts this philosophy every time they issue an advisory. The current and forecast wind speeds of tropical systems are always rounded to a number ending in ‘0’ or ‘5’ in acknowledgement of the uncertainty in determining the peak winds in a storm. You’ll never see, “maximum sustained winds…87 mph”.

When the NHC makes forecasts, the average error for every forecast time from 12 hours to five days in the future is well north of 5 mph, so there is no reason to make forecasts in finer detail than 5 mph increments. The science doesn’t allow any greater precision.

People can be forgiven for not understanding that significant uncertainties exist in day-to-day weather forecasts as well. Graphics on websites, apps, and TV convey the forecast for a week from now in a format that suggests essentially the same certainty as the forecast for tomorrow. You get an icon, a temperature, usually a percentage, and sometimes a few words. The increasing uncertainly with time is lost in the graphical imperative of a uniform and attractive design.

This inherent masking of forecast uncertainty seldom affects public safety on a day-to-day basis. Nobody dies because the forecast calls for sunshine and it ends up rainy. Besides, people intrinsically understand that there is, in general terms, more wiggle room in longer-range forecasts.

However, this systemic denial of the innate uncertainty in weather forecasts is dangerous, I contend, in extreme weather situations. When a hurricane is approaching the coast, the every-day forecasting system happily makes specific detailed forecasts for cities in the storm’s path and potential path, without regard to the uncertainty in the track and the other unknowable aspects of the storm’s impact.

This phenomenon reared its ridiculous head when the National Weather Service (NWS) forecast a 70 percent chance of rain in Miami on the day Hurricane Irma was forecast to hit, as I pointed out in a post after the storm. The human forecasters were not to blame in that case. In fact, they did an excellent job forecasting the storm’s potential impact. But the database-driven system the NWS uses to populate local forecasts was oblivious to the uncertainty being conveyed in the human-generated products. Private-company forecasts suffer from the operational flaw.



European model ensemble forecasts four days out and one day out for Hurricane Irma. (Gabriel Florit/The Washington Post)

Reliance on a regular-day system that does not convey uncertainty is bound to produce erroneous, dangerously misleading forecasts for cities near, but just outside, a hurricane’s forecast track. Even one day before landfall, the exact impact of the storm on a coastal city, especially near the edge of the forecast cone, is unknowable. Yet the weather app in everybody’s pocket is sure exactly what the weather will be, and it has been forecasting specifics for a week or more.

In situations where a slight, unforecastable deviation in the storm’s track makes a radical difference in the weather, like when a hurricane is approaching the coast, the icons and numbers in the forecast panels become scientifically meaningless.

Given the weather industry’s obfuscation of the uncertainty in day-to-day forecasts, which is compounded in extreme events, it’s no wonder that many people think that sticking to even-number temperature forecasts would make the forecast “untrue”.

The ship has sailed on how weather forecasts are conveyed to the public. False precision is simply baked into today’s graphical formats. But this phenomenon is magnified by extreme events.

The simple rule for the weather industry should be, when the weather is unforecastable, don’t forecast it.

If forecast graphics became storm-preparation timelines, the public would be better served, and people would come to better understand that forecasts are not true and false quantities.

A good forecast conjures an accurate understanding in its recipients, so that the weather they experience is not a surprise. When an extreme event is possible, a prosaic forecast format lessens the sense of threat, when acute awareness and preventative action is the desired response.

Since forecastable and unforecastable situations are conveyed in the same way – both with scientifically unrealistic specificity – it is unreasonable to expect the public to suddenly understand forecasting uncertainty when an extreme event comes along, and the true forecast is a range of possibilities.

Read more from Bryan Norcross:

Facebook and Google have a responsibility during disasters

Hurricane forecasts are great — as long as the storms behave

It’s time to rethink our unintelligible weather terminology