2/10: Same steamy forecast as yesterday, same digit.

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. Highs: mid-90s.

Tonight: Mostly clear, muggy. Lows: mid-70s to near 80.

Tomorrow: Slightly less hot and humid, late-day storm risk. Highs: low 90s.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

Our late-August heat wave continues today, with the heat index soaring to near 105 again this afternoon. The heat and humidity relent only slightly tomorrow, as we add in the chance of scattered late-day showers and storms. The Labor Day weekend then stays mostly summery, with the everyday threat of some pop-up storms.

Today (Wednesday): Remember how horribly hot and humid it was yesterday? We’ve got the same today as afternoon highs head for the mid-90s, with the heat index topping out near 105. We’ll call it mostly sunny, although we could see a few afternoon clouds, with just a slight chance of a late-afternoon or early-evening thunderstorm. Winds are light from the southwest, about 5 to 10 mph. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: No relief here, other than that slight chance of an early-evening storm. With the muggy air locked in place, temperatures reluctantly fall to lows in the mid-70s to near 80 under mostly clear skies. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Thursday): Still plenty hot and humid, but we should take a bit of the edge off both, with highs in the low 90s and the heat index reaching near 100. Mostly sunny skies give way to increasing clouds mid- to late afternoon as a cold front approaches, and some scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible late afternoon into the evening. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Scattered showers and storms remain a risk during the evening into the overnight. Doesn’t mean everyone will see one, but those who do could see a heavy downpour. Temperatures cool off a tad more than recent nights, dropping back to the low to mid-70s. Confidence: Medium

A LOOK AHEAD

The front stalls nearby, leaving with us partly sunny skies with a chance of pop-up storms Friday through Monday (Labor Day). Looks like a bit higher chance Friday and Saturday, with highs in the mid-80s, and a bit lower chance Sunday and Monday, with highs in the upper 80s to near 90. Look for nighttime lows in the low to mid-70s throughout the holiday weekend. Confidence: Low-Medium