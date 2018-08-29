* Heat advisory through 8 p.m. *

Today was Day 2 of this heat wave’s peak, and you don’t need me to tell you that it’s been brutal outside. Fortunately we’ll see temperatures decrease a few degrees as soon as Thursday, but that comes with an increased rain risk. If you’re looking for much lower humidity, however, you’re still going to need to wait a while.

Listen to the latest forecast:

Through tonight: An isolated shower or quick storm remains possible into the early evening. They won’t amount to a whole lot, but there could be brief heavy rain. These showers will be largely driven by the intense heat, so the atmosphere should calm a bit with sunset. Otherwise, it will be soupy, with perhaps a bit of late-night fog. Lows will settle into the mid-70s to around 80.

Tomorrow (Thursday): A front moves into the region, and this will increase our cloud cover as well as our chances for rain. Temperatures will probably be lower somewhat compared to recent days. It will still be hot, with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. Showers and storms could range from isolated to scattered, but there is some question as to whether the main zone of storminess will set up near us or just to the south. We should have a better idea by morning.



A summertime scene downtown. (Kelly Bell Photography via Flickr

Pollen update: Weed pollen is moderate/high. Tree pollen is low/moderate, as are mold spores.

Greek waterspout: Quite the photogenic waterspout occurred Tuesday morning off the coast of Greece.

