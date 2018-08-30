TODAY’S DAILY DIGIT

2/10: This weather won’t budge. Feels like walking through sludge. Mother Nature’s holding a grudge.

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Steamy, a few late-day storms possible. Highs: 89-93

Tonight: Scattered storms, muggy. Lows: 68-74

Tomorrow: Storms possible, still humid. Highs: 85-89

FORECAST IN DETAIL

Compared to the last two days of sweltering heat and humidity, the only improvement today is more clouds to offer some shade. The dome of heat is nudged just a little farther southeast to start the weekend but it edges back by late weekend for what looks to be another week of unseasonably muggy conditions.

Thunderstorm chances present into the weekend slowly fade. By Sunday and especially Labor Day they are likely to be spotty and infrequent so don’t put away the grill.

For those lucky enough to head to the coast, check out BeachCast toward the bottom of this forecast.

Today (Thursday): Muggy conditions stick around all day (dew points in the low 70s). Clouds bubble up by midday and late-day thunderstorms are possible (30 percent chance), with the highest chance (near 40 percent) in our western areas. Breezes are minimal as highs reach the upper 80s to low 90s. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Thunderstorms become more likely in the evening so have the umbrella in hand as some locally heavy downpours are possible. Breezes are light, except in stronger thunderstorms. Lows are mainly in the upper 60s to low 70s. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Friday): Plenty of clouds help to slow the rise in temperatures, but humidity remains unyielding (dew points again in the low 70s). Expect to dodge occasional scattered showers and thunderstorms throughout the day. Highs are mainly in the mid-80s but drier spots hit the upper 80s. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Thunderstorm chances persist well into the night but gradually diminish. Humidity remains high, keeping lows mainly in the upper 60s to low 70s. Confidence: Medium

A LOOK AHEAD

Saturday should still see a few thunderstorms pop up, but they are likely to be more scattered in nature. Humidity remains unwavering, and highs peak in the mid- to upper 80s. Overnight lows still only fall to the upper 60s to low 70s. Confidence: Medium

A Midwest front approaches Sunday but the rebuilding of the ridge of heat puts up a likely roadblock to significant storms. A few showers may sneak through, especially in the afternoon. Meanwhile, there’s no let up in the high humidity. Highs edge up to the upper 80s to lower 90s. Overnight lows are mainly upper 60s to lower 70s. Confidence: Low

Labor Day (Monday) is sunnier and highs extend into the low 90s. Only an isolated afternoon thunderstorm is possible. Do I even need to mention the high humidity? Confidence: Low-Medium

BEACHCAST

Highs range from the low 80s at the New Jersey beaches to mid-80s on Delaware/Maryland beaches to upper 80s on Virginia/North Carolina beaches. Lows are mainly upper 60s to lower 70s. N.J./Del./Md beaches have a small risk of storms (about 30 percent) each day while Va./N.C. storm chances are mainly limited to Friday. Water temperatures are in the upper 70s to low 80s with modest wave heights of one to two feet.