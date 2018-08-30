You know it has been really hot when temperatures topping out in the low 90s coupled with dew points in the 60s seem passable. Our heat wave continued today, but in a little less nasty fashion. A front approaching the region is increasing our rain odds, the first wave of which might hit the area tonight.

Listen to the latest forecast:

Through tonight: It’s a largely peaceful pre-sunset evening. Scattered showers and storms to the west will continue to slowly march this way over the next few hours. Unfortunately, high-resolution models seem a little lost with this activity, so there’s some extra uncertainty. At least some rain should push through, especially after sunset and into the night, but it may fall apart in the process, as well. Once the risk of showers and rumbles passes late in the overnight hours, it’s fairly calm again, with partly cloudy skies and lows settling to the low to mid-70s.

Tomorrow (Friday): There will be a good deal more cloud cover than in recent days as the front locks up in our region. With sunrise and surface warming, some isolated to scattered storms will develop as soon as midday. We should see at least scattered afternoon showers and storms, maybe most focused over the eastern half of the area. Highs run toward the mid-80s in most spots.



A busy evening in the city. (Kevin Wolf via Flickr

Severe weather: Eight tornadoes have been confirmed in Michigan from storms that struck the state this week.

8/28 Tornado Event Update: Our survey team was able to survey 7 tornadoes today, 1 EF2, 5 EF1s and 1 EF0. @NWSGreenBay surveyed an EF1 and we have video of another in Sheboygan county. More surveys are planned for today. — NWS Milwaukee (@NWSMKX) August 30, 2018

As that system translated east, it spawned more tornadic activity in Canada and parts of Maine yesterday.

There we have it. Environment Canada has confirmed an EF-2 tornado (winds between 179-218 km/h) tracked through a wooded area in Quebec's Saint-Julien region amid yesterday's STRONG storms. See the damage: https://t.co/1TWRKFOSwm #qcstorm pic.twitter.com/1oaJFEUBEE — The Weather Network (@weathernetwork) August 30, 2018

Yesterday's storm had persistent rotation for 60 miles over remote North Woods, and was extraordinarily long-lived and strong for Northern Maine. Forest Service to conduct flyover Saturday. An EF-2 tornado was confirmed from the same storm in Quebec near Thetford Mines. #MEwx pic.twitter.com/2oiPouaBmR — NWS Caribou (@NWSCaribou) August 30, 2018

