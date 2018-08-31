

3/10: A Friday bonus point could also apply to clouds and rain chances helping to cap our heat index around 90 degrees. Mugginess is thick and steamy, though.

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Muggy with rain chances. Highs: Low-to-mid 80s.

Tonight: Rain chances slowly fade. Lows: Upper 60s to mid-70s.

Saturday: Scattered rain chances possible. Highs: Mid-to-upper 80s.

Sunday: Slightly less rain chance? Highs: Upper 80s to low 90s.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

Oppressively muggy and steamy conditions persist for our foreseeable future. At least in the near-term, shower and storm chances keep us a bit cloudier. This will prevent high temperatures from soaring too high, and keep readings lower than in recent days. Hydrate mindfully, monitor storms if on a beach this weekend and continue to use some sunscreen. Do also have a good time over the holiday!

Today (Friday): Clouds are a positive for keeping the temperatures down in the low-to-mid 80s, but it’s uncomfortably steamy (dew points approach the mid-70s). Combining temperature with our muggy dew points, we still may feel around 90 degrees. Grab that small umbrella, given the chance of showers, thunderstorms and downpours — especially in the afternoon. If we stay drier and sunnier than currently expected, temperatures could get a few degrees higher. Easterly breezes may kick up to near 10 mph later in the afternoon. Confidence: Medium

Tonight: Thunderstorm chances should slowly drop after the early-evening hours, but overnight showers can’t be ruled out. Muggy, humid-feeling air (dew points around 72 degrees) prevents temperatures from cooling much past upper 60s to mid-70s downtown. Easterly breezes around 5 mph should slowly calm in the predawn hours. Confidence: Medium

Saturday: Clouds may again dominate, more often than not, as scattered showers and a few thunderstorms try to occasionally move through. Super muggy conditions (dew points near 75) with high temperatures ranging in the mid-to-upper 80s could make it feel like low 90s. Southeasterly winds could increase in the afternoon toward 10 mph. Confidence: Medium

Saturday night: A couple of showers and/or a few storms can’t be ruled out overnight. Brief downpours are also possible. Low temperatures before dawn still only fall to the upper 60s to mid-70s. Steaminess continues, ooof. Confidence: Medium



A LOOK AHEAD

Sunday: Showers or storms may be concentrated in the afternoon hours, when the atmosphere is naturally less stable thanks to sunshine. It doesn’t look super rainy, though, so hopefully the drier ideas win out. We remain very muggy and uncomfortable either way, with high temperatures eyeing the upper 80s to low 90s. Confidence: Low-Medium

Sunday night: Low temperatures around 70 to perhaps mid-70s downtown are the coolest we can do in this swampy atmosphere. Clouds could briefly break for a bit, but we can’t rule out an overnight batch of rain coming through as well. Nothing too heavy as it appears now, just keep that umbrella handy. Confidence: Low

It possibly turns sunnier with lower rain chances Labor Day (Monday) and Tuesday. We continue to be uncomfortably steamy. When combining high temperatures around 90 with oppressively muggy dew points, perhaps near the mid-70s, we could feel more like the upper 90s both days. Not like we need any more 90-degree days! We could see a cooling afternoon shower or storm. Stay tuned as we get closer — we’ll be watching the weather as you travel back from the holiday weekend. Confidence: Low-Medium

BEACHCAST

High temperatures range from the low 80s at the New Jersey beaches to the mid-80s on Delaware and Maryland beaches, to upper 80s on Virginia and North Carolina beaches.

Low temperatures are mainly upper 60s to lower 70s. New Jersey, Delaware and Maryland beaches have a small risk of storms (about 30 percent) each day, while Virginia and North Carolina storm chances are mainly limited to Friday.

Water temperatures are in the upper 70s (north) to low 80s (south), with modest wave heights of one to two feet.

Please remember, if thunder roars, head indoors. Stay safe, and enjoy!