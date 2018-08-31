Nationals vs. Brewers

7:05 p.m., Friday, Aug. 31, Nationals Park

Rain chances should decrease with time, at least. In such a muggy, saturated atmosphere, it’s hard to predict when or whether showers and storms might pop-up.

First pitch: Around 80. Muggy. Elevated shower and storm chances.

Ninth inning: Mid-70s. Still muggy but lower shower and storm odds.

Chance of rain: 40 percent.

Chance of delay: 30 percent.

Chance of postponement: 10 percent.

