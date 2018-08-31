September is the start of meteorological autumn, but it won’t feel that way anytime soon. A lingering hot and muggy summer pattern promises to dominate the first half. We’ll have to gaze further down the road, into the month’s second half, for any taste of fall.

Give the summery September start, we favor a much warmer-than-normal month overall, that may rank among the hottest ever observed.

With all of the mugginess and moisture in the air, we also lean toward a wetter-than-normal month.

September quick look

Temperatures: We predict temperatures to run above normal for the fifth month in a row, averaging between 74 and 77 degrees, which is warmer than last year’s 72.5 (the 30-year average is 71). We could get very close to or even exceed 1980s all-time warmest September of 77.1 degrees.

Rainfall: We expect about four to five inches, which is wetter than the normal of 3.72 inches and last year’s measly 1.43 inches. This could be the wettest September in six years and the sixth wetter-than-normal month in a row.

Discussion

Summery September sticks around



The first half of September can definitely still deliver summerlike weather and, this year, it totally plans to do just that.

Another surge of 90s next week along with moderate to high humidity keeps that dog-days-of-summer feeling going. Scattered showers and storms during the holiday weekend also give a head-start to our above-normal rain forecast. The higher humidity should juice up cold fronts and intensify scattered late-day storms just like the last few months.

The continuation of weaker-than-normal high-altitude winds favors sprawling heat domes over much of North America. A gradual increase in these upper-level winds in the second half of the month should offer some East Coast heat relief, but some muggy warmth may linger.

Historical context

A comparison of our outlook for September temperatures and precipitation to other years since 2000 puts into perspective the warm and wet conditions we’re predicting, mimicking the summer state:

Source: National Weather Service

Weather model forecasts support our prediction of an impressively warm and wet first half of September ahead that potentially sets the month up on a record warm pace. All of the moisture in the air could really elevate nighttime temperatures.

Here is the latest 15-day forecast for the temperature difference from normal from the American (left) and European modeling systems:

And here is the 15-day precipitation forecast: