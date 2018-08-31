* Flash flood watch until midnight *

It was a little cooler today, but that still meant highs were about 90 in many places. That’s on the hot side for the last day of August. Other folks, mainly north and northeast of the city, saw rain keep temperatures cooler. Everyone is still swimming in humidity. It’s the same general story Saturday, with temperatures on their way up again through the holiday weekend.

Listen to the latest forecast:

Through tonight: Earlier storms did a good job of stabilizing the atmosphere in many spots. But with some late-day sun popping back up, and outflow boundaries bouncing around, it’s hard to rule out another storm or two into evening. Additional showers are possible overnight, but probably not of the flooding variety by then. Lows are in the low- and mid-70s in most areas.

Tomorrow (Saturday): It’s a lot like today. Humid, with rain chances building by lunchtime. Scattered showers and storms remain a good bet through much of the warmest time of the day, probably dwindling as we get into and through evening. Highs are in the mid-to-upper 80s or so.

Sunday: There’s still not a huge change in the pattern, but the front is washing out and high pressure is building back in. This should mean somewhat lower rain chances compared to today and Saturday, but there will also likely be a few showers and storms. Highs should head toward 90 in much of the region.

Monday (Labor Day): At this point, high pressure is the dominant feature in our pattern. That means lower rain odds and higher temperatures. Pretty much every area should try to top 90, with some heading toward 93 or around there. And of course, it will still be humid.



