EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Partly to mostly cloudy. Showers and storms. Highs: Mid-and-upper 80s.

Tonight: Showers waning. Mostly cloudy. Lows: Low-to-mid 70s.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. Fewer late-day storms. Highs: Near 90.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

This respite in heat isn’t ending up much of a respite. Indeed we may see highs stay below 90 today, but that could be it in this stretch. With lower temperatures comes more in the way of clouds and rain. And conversely, as temperatures rise in the days ahead, rain chances go down. It’s certainly not going to feel like September any time soon.

Listen to the latest forecast:

Today (Saturday): A day a lot like yesterday, except the front is a bit farther south to start. This might mean less in the way of heating, but just barely. Highs should generally rise to the mid-80s, but perhaps some upper 80s will occur as well. Skies are increasingly cloudy through the midday, with showers and storms increasingly likely over time into the afternoon. Any rain can be heavy with some localized flash flooding a risk. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Showers and storms should wind down during the evening and into the overnight, with just a passing shower risk late. It’s soupy and some patchy fog may develop overnight, as lows reach the low-and-mid 70s. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Sunday): More of the same overall, except I think more sunshine so probably fewer afternoon showers and storms. The humidity may even tick up slightly, which is just unfair at this point. With highs in the upper 80s to near 90, heat indexes will approach 100. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow night: With dew points into the mid-70s in many spots, it’s about as sticky as it gets this time of year. High dew points means high overnight lows. They’re only in the mid-and-upper 70s. Confidence: Medium



A LOOK AHEAD

Hot and humid is the story both Monday (Labor Day) and into Tuesday. This looks a lot more like July than September, as high temperatures rise to a 90 to mid-90s range and dew points remain in the mid-70s or so. Any afternoon showers and storms are isolated to scattered, which should generally mean fewer than recent days. Confidence: Medium