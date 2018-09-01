Nationals vs. Brewers
7:05 p.m., Saturday, September 1, Nationals Park
A lot like last evening. Let’s hope we’re watching showers nearby but not overhead once again.
First pitch: Partly to mostly cloudy. 50% chance of a shower/storm. Upper 70s.
9th inning: Partly cloudy. 40% chance of a shower/storm/ Mid-70s.
Chance of rain: 50 percent
Chance of delay: 40 percent
Chance of postponement: 10 percent
