Nationals vs. Brewers

7:05 p.m., Saturday, September 1, Nationals Park

A lot like last evening. Let’s hope we’re watching showers nearby but not overhead once again.

[How the Nationals make high-pressure weather decisions]

First pitch: Partly to mostly cloudy. 50% chance of a shower/storm. Upper 70s.

9th inning: Partly cloudy. 40% chance of a shower/storm/ Mid-70s.

Chance of rain: 50 percent

Chance of delay: 40 percent

Chance of postponement: 10 percent

NatCast appears on the day of every Nationals home game. Follow us on Twitter for breaking weather updates before, during and after the game.