Fittingly, the weather on the weekend of summer’s unofficial end is playing out like the weather for much of summer itself, with lots of humidity, plenty of cloud cover and, of course, the threat of precipitation. After dealing with scattered showers and storms this afternoon and into the evening, things will actually start to improve on Sunday and Monday to round out the holiday weekend.

Listen to the latest forecast:

Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device. Click here to find out how.

Through tonight: Scattered storms with pockets of heavy rain and thunder will continue to pop in and around the DMV area for the rest of the afternoon. With a frontal boundary stalled out well south of the District, areas south of the Potomac stand the greatest chance at getting wet today. However, judging by how the radar looks as of publication time, all of D.C. and surrounding suburbs will be in the mix for some afternoon rain. Scattered showers linger overnight and into the early morning as it stays warm and humid. Lows will range from the upper 60s in the suburbs to the low 70s inside the Beltway, with dew points at nearly identical values.

View the current weather at The Washington Post.



Clouds dot the sky over the deserted D.C. streets ahead of the holiday weekend. By Jim Havard via Flickr

Tomorrow (Sunday): Scattered showers will dot the landscape in the wee hours of Sunday morning, but they should move off to the east of our area by mid- to late morning. After that, we should see some steady breaks in the cloud cover and partial sunshine developing under a light south wind at 5 mph. Those winds combined with the sunshine will make for a hot and humid day, with highs reaching the mid- to low 80s regionwide and dew points in the low to mid-70s. But at least most of the afternoon is dry. Shower chances increase again Sunday night ahead of another warm and muggy period, with lows in the low to mid-70s.

See Ian Livingston’s forecast through next week. And if you haven’t already, join us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram. For related traffic news, check out Gridlock.

Wettest summer on record: At least two of our three major climate locations can make this declaration after the deluge that was the summer of 2018. I will sum up the details in a series of tweets from some handsome guy named Greg Porter. For those too lazy to scroll down, Reagan and Dulles airports set the record for the wettest summer on record, while Baltimore-Washington International Marshall Airport fell just short of breaking the record.

Oh so close! @BWI_Airport ends up with 25.34 inches of rain from June 1st - Aug 31st, falling just shy of the wettest summer on record (25.38 inches in 1955) @NWS_BaltWash @capitalweather pic.twitter.com/8IL0FXzWtU — Greg Porter (@NEWeatherRants) September 1, 2018

Meanwhile, Regan ends up with 0.30 inches on the last day of unofficial summer, moving 2018 into first place for the wettest summer on record!@NWS_BaltWash @capitalweather pic.twitter.com/yu3B8hYMBL — Greg Porter (@NEWeatherRants) September 1, 2018

And just for good measure, Dulles ends the unofficial summer period with 22.61 inches of rain, good enough the top spot for the wettest summer period on record. @capitalweather pic.twitter.com/9NkZHIwPg4 — Greg Porter (@NEWeatherRants) September 1, 2018

Want our 5 a.m. forecast delivered to your email inbox? Subscribe here.