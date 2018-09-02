

Northwest Washington bakes in summer heat and humidity yesterday, even as the first day of September brings longer shadows. (Rex Block via Flickr

4/10: It may be September, but we’re still dealing with peak summertime heat, this time with a reduced storm threat.

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Becoming partly sunny, isolated P.M. t’storm? Highs: Upper 80s to near 90.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy and muggy. Lows: Mid-to-upper 70s.

Tomorrow: Summertime heat and humidity. Highs: Low 90s.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

Meteorologically, it may be fall. But it sure won’t feel like it for a while. High pressure slides in overhead, and that should put a cap on much of the thunderstorm and heavy rain threat for the time being. What it won’t cap is the heat and humidity, both of which continue at midsummer levels through much of the week ahead.

Listen to the latest forecast:

Today (Sunday): Low clouds may once again be prevalent into the mid-to-late morning, but skies should trend sunnier by late morning or early afternoon. Steaminess remains, with plenty of humidity and highs reaching the upper 80s to near 90. Can’t rule out an isolated storm or two in this unstable powder keg of an atmosphere, but with high pressure overhead, chances are lower than yesterday. Winds blow lightly out of the south. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Only a slight chance of an evening storm. Otherwise, we remain sticky as skies range from mostly to partly cloudy. Some areas of fog could develop in the extremely humid air mass, with rather uncomfortable lows dropping to only the mid-to-upper 70s with nearly calm winds. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Labor Day): High pressure remains, so it’s more of the same for our long weekend. Hazy, hot, humid and only a slight chance of a storm, but enough of a chance to make it worth mentioning. Skies are at least partly sunny, and temperatures respond in kind, heading for highs in the low 90s. With dew points in the mid-70s, we’re looking at heat indexes approaching or exceeding triple digits. So, whatever your holiday plans are, make sure hydration is part of them. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: It’s another night to enjoy the wonders of modern air-conditioning systems. With plenty of moisture in the air, temperatures are in no hurry to drop. Evening readings remain mostly in the 80s, dropping to overnight lows in the mid-to-upper 70s under partly cloudy skies. Confidence: Medium

A LOOK AHEAD

I wish I had better news, but we’re looking at more of the same for Tuesday and Wednesday. With high pressure entrenched over the Eastern United States, we stay partly sunny with plenty of heat and humidity to go around. Showers and storms should remain the exception rather than the rule, with the main story continuing to be the midsummer-like heat, with highs in the low 90s and lows in the mid-to-upper 70s. Confidence: Medium