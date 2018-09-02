Nationals vs. Brewers
1:35 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 2, Nationals Park
With the Brewers in town, it certainly feels like a boil kettle, with plenty of heat and humidity to go around this afternoon. Just a slight chance of a storm.
First pitch: Mostly cloudy, humid, mid-80s.
9th inning: Partly cloudy, more humid, near 90.
Chance of rain: 20 percent
Chance of delay: 10 percent
Chance of postponement: 2 percent
