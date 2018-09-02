Nationals vs. Brewers

1:35 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 2, Nationals Park

With the Brewers in town, it certainly feels like a boil kettle, with plenty of heat and humidity to go around this afternoon. Just a slight chance of a storm.

First pitch: Mostly cloudy, humid, mid-80s.

9th inning: Partly cloudy, more humid, near 90.

Chance of rain: 20 percent

Chance of delay: 10 percent

Chance of postponement: 2 percent

