

Storm clouds gather around the Washington Monument. (Mark Andre via Flickr

I am not sure I have any witty banter to lead into the forecast today. I am depressed by the onset of yet another long stretch of days with high heat and humidity. Some of us want to actually exercise outside! But the thought of doing so in 90-degree heat and dew points in the mid-70s is too much to bear. If it sounds as though I am complaining, it’s because I am.

Listen to the latest forecast:

Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device. Click here to find out how.

Through tonight: Hot and steamy conditions prevail through the afternoon and into the evening hours. With high pressure building in, I am not expecting any shower activity today, so there will be no issues for those with outdoor plans. Very warm and humid overnight, with lows ranging from 72 to 76 degrees and dew-point values in the low to mid-70s. Some patchy fog is likely to develop, especially in low-lying areas and locations close to a water source.

View the current weather at The Washington Post.

Tomorrow (Monday): Forget about Labor Day being the unofficial end to summer. Things will be quite hot and humid on Monday, as a strong ridge of high pressure perfectly positions itself to pump in the heat and humidity. Mostly sunny skies and weak southerly winds will allow afternoon temperatures to peak in the low to mid-90s. But the biggest issue tomorrow will be the humidity levels. Dew points will be hovering in the low to mid-70s all day tomorrow, which will push heat index values close to and above 100 degrees. In fact, I wouldn’t be surprised if we saw some heat advisories issued for tomorrow. We will also be dealing with a 30 percent chance of pop-up showers and thunderstorms in the charged-up afternoon atmosphere. Warm and humid again tomorrow night with temperatures and dew-point values in the low to mid-70s.

See Brian Jackson’s forecast through next week. And if you haven’t already, join us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram. For related traffic news, check out Gridlock.

Tropics: Perhaps all that talk in June and July on how the 2018 Atlantic hurricane season could be a dud was a bit premature. Almost in sync with the turn of the calendar from August to September, tropical action in the Atlantic has turned from dormant to active.



In addition to Tropical Storm Florence, two other “areas of interest” are being monitored by the National Hurricane Center for possible tropical development in the next few days.

This development is not too surprising, given that we are in the climatological high-activity point for the Atlantic Basin. Nevertheless, seeing a map like the one shown above is not a comforting image for those folks in the Gulf of Mexico and parts of the Caribbean who went through hell last year. Something to keep an eye on over the next few weeks for sure.

Want our 5 a.m. forecast delivered to your email inbox? Subscribe here.