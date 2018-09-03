

Heat index forecast at 2 p.m. on Labor Day from high-resolution NAM model.

5/10: Sweaty! If you’re near a beach or pool, it’s an 8. Otherwise, it’s a 2.

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. Highs: 88-93

Tonight: Muggy. Lows: 70-75.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. Highs: 89-94.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

Labor Day is unofficially the last day of summer, but the season has been granted an extension. Mid-summer-like heat is set to stick around for several more days. By late Friday and into the weekend, a front enters the region, and that should cool us down slightly, but also increase the chance of showers and storms.

Today (Monday): Sunny, hot, and uncomfortably humid. Be sure to hydrate if you’re spending appreciable time outdoors. Highs hit the low 90s which feel like 100 or even a little higher factoring in the humidity. There’s little breeze and few clouds to take an edge off the heat. A pop-up storm can’t be ruled out but it’s the exception, not the rule. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: End of summer barbecues should, for the most part, be undisturbed – even if steamy. Any isolated storms should fizzle, leaving behind partly cloudy to mostly clear skies. Temperatures don’t fall a lot overnight, settling between 70 and 75, warmest downtown. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Tuesday): Conditions are very similar to Monday – though some spots may add a degree or two to their high temperatures – reaching up to 92 to 94. Heat index values should again near or even top the century mark. The air is stagnant, so we may see an air quality alert issued. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Another muggy summer night with just a few clouds around. Most spots stay above 70 degrees overnight, and only drop to the mid-70s downtown. Confidence: Medium-High

A LOOK AHEAD

Unseasonably hot and humid weather continue Wednesday and Thursday. Highs each days aim for the low 90s with heat index values again rising toward 100. The nights are sultry, with lows mostly in the 70s. For the most part, both days are dry although a few late storms may flare up on Thursday, mainly in our western areas. Confidence: Medium-High

A cold front moves in from the north on Friday, likely triggering showers and storms. It’s still humid though and temperatures could run up through the 80s to near 90 depending on when the clouds and storms arrive. Storms could continue into the evening before warning some overnight, with lows near 70. Confidence: Medium

It’s not clear whether Friday’s front is going to be able to clear the region over the weekend. So that may well keep it on the humid and unsettled side – meaning possible showers and storms, especially in the afternoon and evening. The increased cloud cover should keep highs below 90, most likely in the mid-80s. If we luck out and the front pushes to our south, we may see more sun, lower humidity, and lower rain chances – but that seems doubtful. Confidence: Low-Medium