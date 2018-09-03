Nationals vs. Cardinals

7:05 p.m., Today, September 4, Nationals Park

Hot and humid, but thunderstorm chances remain very low.

[How the Nationals make high-pressure weather decisions]

First pitch: 89, partly to mostly sunny, very humid

9th inning: 84, mostly clear, humid

Chance of rain: 20 percent

Chance of delay: 10 percent

Chance of postponement: 10 percent

NatCast appears on the day of every Nationals home game. Follow us on Twitter for breaking weather updates before, during and after the game.