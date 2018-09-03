Nationals vs. Cardinals

1:05 p.m., Monday, September 3, Nationals Park

The sun is beating down, the air is still, and humidity is high. It will feel like 100 for much of the game. Be sure to hydrate and wear a heat!

First pitch: Mostly sunny, 89.

9th inning: Partly sunny, 92.

Chance of rain: 15 percent

Chance of delay: 10 percent

Chance of postponement: 5 percent

