I am not ashamed to admit that I went outside only once today. Of course, I have no access to a pool or beach, so that probably makes sense. If you are lucky enough to have access to some watering hole, today’s weather was probably not too terrible. And considering today was a holiday, I bet lots of folks got a chance to cool off by the pool or ocean. But on Tuesday, it’s back to work and school for the majority of us, and something tells me that 95 and humid won’t feel nice at all when we have pack ourselves into a crowded Metro car.

Through Tonight: Isolated showers and thunderstorms are popping up on the radar this afternoon, mainly around and to the east of the District. That trend will continue through sunset, after which most of the action should die down. It will be partly cloudy and quite warm and muggy overnight, with low temperatures ranging from 72 to 77 degrees and dew points in the low to mid-70s, as well.

Tomorrow (Tuesday): It’s hot and humid once again Tuesday, with some heat advisories likely to be posted before all is said and done. Mostly sunny skies will allow temperatures to jump into the low to mid-90s, with some oppressive dew point values in the low to mid-70s. That combination will push heat index values into the 100-to-105-degree range during parts of the day. There’s a 20 percent chance of scattered showers developing Tuesday afternoon and evening. It will be warm and humid again at night with lows in the mid-70s.

When will it finally cool down? It’s the question that I’ve been asked most over the last few weeks, and it’s a fair one. Let me try to address the controlling factors in the limited space that I have here and within the limits of uncertainty that are inherent in forecasting beyond seven to 10 days.

1. Ridge Problems: Anchored off the U.S. East Coast is a large and in-charge ridge of high pressure, poised to stay pretty much in place through the middle of September. What that means is we should expect the heat and humidity to continue through the end of this week before we get a brief reprieve over the weekend and into the start of next week. However, another ridge of high pressure will start to rebuild into our area by the end of next week, which means we are likely in for some additional hot and humid days.



The orange and red colors denote high pressure and with it, warm and humid conditions. We won’t see the ridge of high pressure break down until mid-September.

It probably won’t rain very much: When high pressure is around, we generally have a lot of sinking, stable air that will inhibit precipitation from forming. The global models are mostly picking up on this trend; the one large caveat is thunderstorm activity. Warm and humid air masses can easily initiate thunderstorms on a daily basis, and we’ve certainly seen this summer how much rain these slow-moving storms are capable of producing. So expect it to be mostly dry, unless of course it’s not.

Keep an eye on the tropics: This one isn’t necessarily related to our local weather, but while we remain high and dry, the tropics will be plenty active. After pretty much no tropical action in the Atlantic basin for the past two months, things have finally started to heat up (so to speak) in September. That trend is likely to continue over the next few weeks as that aforementioned ridge of high pressure will enable a series of tropical systems to potentially develop along the southern edge of the high. It’s not out of the question that one of these systems may become quite strong and threaten the southeast U.S. mainland.



European ensembles show several areas of potential tropical development around the middle of September.

