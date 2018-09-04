

Purple water lilies at Kenilworth Park and Aquatic Gardens. (Michael Coffman)

*Heat Advisory for today *

3/10: Bleh — the unofficial end of summer weekend ahead of fall did not end summer at all.

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Mostly sunny, hot, humid. Highs: 90 to 95.

Tonight: Few clouds, muggy. Lows: 72 to 78.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, hot, humid. Highs: 90 to 95.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

The summery weather stretches into this week with highs in the 90s and high humidity. Isolated, slow-moving showers and thunderstorms are possible in the afternoons and evenings, but the highest chance for storms is Friday as a cool front approaches. By that point, clouds should hold temperatures to the 80s instead of 90s, and the weekend looks unsettled (sorry!).

Today (Tuesday): Mostly sunny, hot and humid, with high temperatures in the low to middle 90s. Heat indexes hit the 100s (up to 105) again in the high humidity (dew points in the middle 70s). We run a slight risk of an isolated afternoon to evening shower or thunderstorm, but a large dome of high pressure today should keep most of us rain-free most of the time. Light and variable winds offer very little relief from this heat. Confidence: High

Tonight: A few clouds around, but otherwise mostly muggy and uncomfortable, with lows ranging through the 70s, along with high humidity levels. Light winds blow mainly from the south. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Wednesday): Another hot and muggy mess with mostly sunny skies, highs in the low to middle 90s, and high humidity pushing afternoon to early evening heat indexes up into the low 100s again. We have another slight chance for an isolated shower or storm in the afternoon/evening space, but the heat is the main story. Light winds blow from the south again. Confidence: High

Tomorrow night: More of the same — partly cloudy and uncomfortably muggy, with lows ranging through the 70s again, along with light to calm winds. Confidence: High

A LOOK AHEAD

Thursday is another cooker, with mostly sunny skies in the morning and partly sunny in the afternoon as temperatures at least reach the lower 90s, with high humidity. Look for another chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon to evening. Partly cloudy Thursday night, with scattered shower and storm chances as lows settle only in the 70s again. Very muggy once more. Confidence: Medium-High

Friday finds a high-pressure area wedging southward toward us to shift our winds to a slightly cooler direction and stall our highs in the 80s. A slow-moving cool front keeps storms and showers on and off during the day, with moderate to high humidity still a discomfort. Rain could be heavy at times, though. Scattered showers/storms Friday night under mixed sky conditions as lows range through the 60s to maybe about 70 in the city, along with moderate humidity. Confidence: Medium

The weekend keeps a stalled front around our area, it seems, with mostly cloudy skies, and continued shower and storm chances. Highs mainly range through the 80s, along with moderate humidity (dew points in the 60s). Lows Saturday night, with still more scattered showers and storms, should range through the 60s again. Confidence: Low-Medium

A quick preview of next week looks to favor more muggy weather, with at least 80s vs. 90s for highs, along with on-and-off thunderstorm chances.