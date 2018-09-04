

Cloud-to-ground lightning strikes southwest of Washington at 10:49 p.m. on Aug. 31. (Kevin Ambrose)

Blinding sheets of rain made it difficult to see as I drove east on Interstate 66, toward Washington. A few cars pulled off onto the shoulder of the highway to wait for the storm to pass, while other cars around me flashed their hazard lights. The traffic was heavy and crawled around 20 mph.

“Why do I do this to myself?” I muttered, as I leaned closer to the windshield in a futile effort to see the road better. I was on another storm chase to Washington, my sixth of the season, and it was not off to a great start.

Before last Friday, I did not capture a single lightning photo this year, despite many efforts, and I needed a lightning shot for my 2019 Washington weather calendar. Time is running out on the summer season, and I was desperate enough to get a lightning photo that I was willing to drive through the core of a heavy thunderstorm to try to photograph it from the other side. My destination was the Tidal Basin.



At 9:30 p.m. Friday, I drove from my home near Oakton, Va., to Washington, through the center of a very heavy thunderstorm. My goal was to photograph lightning from the other side of the storm, at the Tidal Basin. (Radarscope)

There have been plenty of thunderstorms in Washington lately, but most were heavy rain events with embedded and somewhat infrequent visible lightning. Those types of storms are not great for lightning photography, but they can produce some interesting flood scenes.

For whatever reason, this summer has lacked the stunning light shows produced by more intense thunderstorms and/or isolated cells that we’ve encountered in past years around the District.



When I arrived in the District at 10 p.m., low stratus clouds filled the sky. There was no lightning or thunder, and light rain was falling. (Kevin Ambrose)

Back to the chase. After going through crazy-heavy downpours for the entire stretch of highway from the Capital Beltway through Arlington — a white-knuckle drive — the rain suddenly diminished to sprinkles when entering the city. Visibility was good, and the pavement was barely wet.

I parked near the Jefferson Memorial and unloaded my camera gear and tripods. The rain was so light that I didn’t need to use my umbrella as I walked along the Tidal Basin.

The sky over the District was completely overcast with low stratus clouds. The prospects of photographing lightning with low clouds overhead are never good. And I also realized that during the entire drive, I had only seen one or two flashes of lightning. Another troublesome indicator for a lightning photo shoot.



At 10:45 p.m., the rain in D.C. ended and lightning from distant thunderstorms in southeast Fairfax County became visible. (Radarscope)

I waited at the Jefferson Memorial for a few minutes and the rain became steady. There was still no thunder or lightning. I checked radar on my phone and saw that the storm was moving south through Fairfax County, not toward Washington.

I began the walk back to my car to return home, this time using the umbrella because of the rain. I joked with myself that it was another walk of shame for 2018, as I’d be returning to the car again with no storm photos.

As I neared my car, a flash of light appeared in the sky across the Potomac River. It was distant sheet lightning. Perhaps there was a glimmer, or should I say, a flash of hope? I checked radar again and the storm appeared to be intensifying in southeast Fairfax County.



My first lightning photo for the summer of 2018, shot at 10:49 p.m. on Aug. 31. (Kevin Ambrose)

I decided to walk to the east side of the Tidal Basin to put the Jefferson Memorial between me and the distant lightning. I started photographing at 10:19 p.m.

For the next 30 minutes, flash after flash of sheet lightning occurred, but not one bolt was visible. The low stratus clouds were blocking the view, it appeared. I was ready to give up hope again.

But at 10:49 p.m., a bright lightning bolt appeared on the horizon just moments after the rain stopped. The sky overhead must have cleared just a bit to produce a view of the distant thunderstorm.



A wide view of the storm clouds at 10:56 p.m. (Kevin Ambrose)

It was not the impressive lightning bolt that often causes tourists to clap and cheer, but it was a lightning bolt nevertheless and it was my first capture of one this summer, perhaps aptly on the final day of the meteorological season. For the next 30 minutes, a few distant lightning bolts were visible on the horizon while thunder was barely audible. I accumulated a few photos that I have included in this post.

Unfortunately, most of the lightning flashes during the storm were obscured by low clouds, but I felt very lucky to capture even a few photos given such poor conditions for lightning photography.

When I began the walk back to my car for the second time that night, I had a much better attitude. At least I had a few lightning shots for the summer of 2018. If September produces more thunderstorms and lightning photo opportunities, that will be great, but at least the pressure is off to get a calendar photo. I have at least one.



Three bolts of distant lightning at 11:15 p.m. (Kevin Ambrose)



Lightning strikes to the west of Washington at 11:18 p.m. (Kevin Ambrose)



All of the lightning bolts I photographed during the evening of Aug. 31 are stacked into this single exposure. Most of the lightning with the storm was obscured by clouds. (Kevin Ambrose)

And, as usual this summer, some heavy rain was arguably the main story. Here are totals from Aug. 31.