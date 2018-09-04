* Heat advisory until 7 p.m. *

No rest for the sweaty. We’ve seen some storms in and around the area today, but they didn’t do much to make it feel any better. In fact, they might have just added steam to the sauna. We stay sticky through the night, and there’s not much change for Wednesday, either.

Listen to the latest forecast:

Through tonight: Popcorn storms of the day should tend to die off with the sun setting. Overnight, it’s humid and thick. Lows range across the 70s, which is around 80 in the city. Some patchy fog is possible as the temperatures head toward the mighty high dew point.

Tomorrow (Wednesday): It’s a lot like today. Which means you probably won’t want to be outside much. Way too humid, way too hot. Highs rise to the low and mid-90s, with dew points in the mid-70s. This should push heat indexes toward 105, so heat advisories seem likely once again. A few showers or storms may pop up in the heat, but nothing organized seems likely.



The sunrise is viewed behind a window with condensation at Reagan National Airport. (Matt McClain/The Washington Post)

