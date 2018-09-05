

A steamy start on the Mall yesterday morning. (Eric Cox Photography via Flickr

2/10: The heat is now set on repeat. There’s only a slight chance a storm will form to give us a brief break from the bake.

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Mostly sunny, hot, humid. Highs: low to mid-90s.

Tonight: Mostly clear, muggy. Lows: 70s.

Tomorrow: Hot and humid, isolated p.m. storm? Highs: low to mid-90s.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

The heat wave continues, but there’s an end in sight. Of course, there’s a catch with that. The heat index could top 100 again today and tomorrow, with not much more than an isolated storm expected. A stalling cold front breaks up the heat for Friday through the weekend but also brings the rising chance of scattered showers and storms.

Listen to the latest forecast:

Today (Wednesday): And we bake some more. This late-summer heat wave remains locked in place, as highs head for the low to mid-90s under mostly sunny skies. With unrelenting humidity (dew points in the mid-70s), the heat index tops out near 100 to 105 again. Winds are light from the south, with only a slight chance of a storm. Confidence: High

Tonight: Nothing new here. Mostly clear and very muggy, with lows in the 70s. Confidence: Low

Tomorrow (Thursday): Mostly sunny morning skies may turn partly cloudy during the afternoon, as highs again reach the low to mid-90s with the heat index making it to near 100 to 105. An approaching cold front could touch off an isolated thunderstorm or two during the late afternoon into evening, with the best chance north and west of Washington. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: An isolated shower or storm remains possible, mainly north and west of Washington. Otherwise it’s more of the same ol’ mugginess, with lows in the 70s. Confidence: Medium-High

A LOOK AHEAD

The front gets hung up nearby Friday through Sunday, probably ending our heat wave but also bringing more clouds and the chance of scattered showers and storms each day. Friday highs are probably held to the 80s, and weekend highs may only reach the 70s, with Friday night and Saturday night lows falling back to the 60s. One of those weekends where we may have dry periods, but may also need to pack it in at any moment. Confidence: Low-Medium