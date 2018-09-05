Nationals vs. Cardinals
7:05 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 5, Nationals Park
Another uncomfortably warm evening at the ballpark, with only a slight chance of a thunderstorm.
[How the Nationals make high-pressure weather decisions]
First pitch: Mostly sunny, slight storm chance, upper 80s.
Ninth inning: Mostly clear, mid-80s.
Chance of rain: 15 percent
Chance of delay: 10 percent
Chance of postponement: 5 percent
NatCast appears on the day of every Nationals home game. Follow us on Twitter for breaking weather updates before, during and after the game.