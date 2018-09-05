It was a slightly less hot and humid version of Tuesday. We’re talking very slight, but anything is a win. High temperatures in the low 90s or so still meant heat indexes rose past 100 through much of the afternoon. We’ve got one more day of this kind of steam heat before things break more significantly.

Listen to the latest forecast:

Through tonight: Although less numerous than on Tuesday, isolated showers or storms will remain possible into the early evening before the atmosphere stabilizes. Overnight, it will be mostly clear, muggy and still rather gross. Local lows will range across the 70s and closer to 80 downtown.

Tomorrow (Thursday): It will be more of the same overall. We wake up to heat and humidity, and under partly sunny skies the steamy conditions will persist through the day. A front headed this way should remain far enough from us to keep organized storms at bay during the day. A pop-up shower or two will be possible in this kind of heat, and we may see some trickle into our area after sunset from the north and west. High temperatures will be in the low and mid-90s.



It might be a little humid out there. (Tom Mockler via Flickr

Pollen update: Mold spores are high. Weed pollen is moderate/high. Grass is moderate, and trees are low.

