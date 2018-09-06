TODAY’S DAILY DIGIT

2/10: Get ready to get sweaty, to be beat by the heat. But I do not fool, the weekend is looking cool!

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Mostly sunny, very humid, minimal breeze. Highs: 90-94

Tonight: Increasing clouds, isolated thunderstorm possible. Lows: 70-76

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, likely afternoon showers and storms. Highs: 82-86

FORECAST IN DETAIL

Brace yourself for another day of being in the sauna. But to twist a proverb, all bad things must come to an end, and this weekend delivers. Showers and thundershowers are the price to pay, but their main focus should be later Friday and then again late Sunday/Monday. Even without much sun this weekend, highs only in the 70s make for a very welcome change of pace.

Today (Thursday): The day should start out mostly sunny, but clouds start popping up with regularity. Highs are mainly in the low 90s but the oppressive humidity (dew points in the low to mid-7os) pushes the heat index up to 100. Isolated thunderstorms start to develop well to the north and west of the city late in the day. Winds are minimal from the south. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Isolated thunderstorms become a little more likely (best chance in our north and west areas) as the evening progresses, but most areas stay dry. A very light south breeze does little to ease the sultry conditions, with temperatures very slow to fall through the 80s. Overnight lows settle in the low to mid-70s. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Friday): Another muggy start to the day, but a light northeast wind signals changes afoot. Partly cloudy skies slow the warm-up, and the scattered showers and thunderstorms grow more numerous as the day progresses. Highs are likely to hold in the low to mid-80s. The evening commute could be bit more challenging as some locally heavy downpours are possible. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Showers and storms are likely through much of the night but should begin to quiet down late. Overnight lows drop to the 60s. Confidence: Medium-High

A LOOK AHEAD

Saturday poses the risk of showers, perhaps most numerous in the morning, but there should be plenty of breaks as well. Mostly cloudy conditions should manage to cap highs in the low to mid-70s, making the moderate humidity much more comfortable. Showers become less numerous overnight, with lows in the 60s. Confidence: Medium

Scattered showers are again possible Sunday but there should be dry intervals that may end up more prevalent. Mostly cloudy skies keep highs only in the low 70s. Showers should gradually pick back up overnight, with lows again in the 60s. Confidence: Medium

Monday could see a surge of showers and thunderstorms as a front approaches. While the remnant moisture from Tropical Storm Gordon focuses to our north, a little of it could get drawn into our region. Highs reach the upper 70s to low 80s and humidity climbs back to more painful levels. Confidence: Low-Medium