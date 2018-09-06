Nationals vs. Cubs
7:05 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 6, Nationals Park
Brace yourself for a sweaty summer evening, but with the earlier sunset, things cool off a little faster. An isolated thunderstorm can’t be ruled out but is unlikely.
First pitch: Partly cloudy and very humid, mid-80s.
9th inning: Mostly cloudy, minimal breeze, upper 70s.
Chance of rain: 20 percent
Chance of delay: 10 percent
Chance of postponement: 2 percent
