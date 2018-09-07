

3/10: Sure it’s less hot, and it’s not a washout, but it’s still very steamy with the potential for downpours developing.

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Muggy. Increasing rain chances. Highs: Mid-to-upper 80s.

Tonight: Off and on rain. Lows: Mid-60s to low 70s.

Saturday: Occasional rain. Highs: Near 70 to mid-70s.

Sunday: Breezy and still wet. Highs: Upper 60s to low 70s.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

While we should make it through a good chunk of the day dry, the risk for downpours develops we get toward evening or so. It’s even possible we are staring down new rounds of flash flood watches and warnings later today through Monday. A widespread two to three inches may result from rounds of rain in our region, which means some higher totals in there as well. As we head into a wet weather pattern, remember NEVER cross a flooded roadway.

Today (Friday): A weak front falls apart as it moves southward through our region. This means we get increased rain chances without major heat and mugginess relief. Despite clouds and rain chances being on the increase with time, high temperatures still manage the mid-80s to perhaps near 90 degrees. The combination this warmth with dew points staying above the steamy 70-degree mark means we could still feel as hot as 95 at times. Especially if we see peeks of bright sun. Note that the higher odds of heavier showers and flooding storms are probably beginning about late afternoon and evening. Confidence: Medium

Tonight: Showers and storms are possible through much of the night. Mid-60s to low 70s are about as “cool” as we can get before dawn. Winds remain relatively light out of the east-northeast. Confidence: Medium

Saturday: Continued rain chances are likely, but perhaps the highest odds (and heaviest amounts) come in the first half of the day. There should be some breaks—so hopefully not a complete washout. A thunderstorm could still pop later. Keep an ear out for thunder. Clouds hang tough, helping tamp down high temperatures, which may only reach the low-to-mid 70s. Dew points could get a bit more comfortable, possibly dipping down into the 60s. Northeast breezes could blow around 10 mph. Confidence: Medium

Saturday night: Showers and any storms may calm a bit overnight, becoming less numerous and heavy. Low temperatures should enjoy a cooler dip, down into the low-to-mid 60s throughout the region. Skies may remain overcast and northeast breezes may continue around 10 mph. Maybe a fleeting “wind chill”! Confidence: Medium



A LOOK AHEAD

Sunday: This could be the most consistently wet day of the weekend, but calling it a washout still seems too pessimistic. Dry intervals between showers and storms are probable, even if they are more prevalent. Skies may be nearly overcast at times, and we again see this influence our high temperatures. They possibly only make the upper 60s to low 70s with easterly winds nearing 15 mph at times. Brrr? Confidence: Low-Medium

Sunday night: As it looks now, it may remain wet and cloudy. Showers and even a storm could regenerate again overnight. Low temperatures should hover in the 60s for everyone overnight, perhaps going up a couple degrees before dawn. Breezes may lighten a bit but could bring in just a bit of this warmer, slightly muggier air. We should know more as we get closer. Confidence: Low-Medium

Another—perhaps final—wet day on Monday is possible with potential downpours. If we’re a bit lucky and the atmosphere stays “on time,” we could see another weak cold front clear us out by late night. Remnant moisture from Tropical Storm Gordon could be part of this muggy (dew points near 75) resurgence. High temperatures eye the upper 70s to low 80s. Confidence: Low-Medium

Remaining mugginess could combine with sunnier, warmer conditions on Tuesday making it feel near the mid-90s. As we get closer, we’ll have a better idea of just how uncomfortably steamy mid-80s to around 90 degrees might feel, when looking at dew points still above the tropical 70-degree mark. We could see a cooling afternoon shower or storm. We’ll be ensuring both remnant (exited) moisture from Gordon is completely gone and hoping the late-week track of Florence remains offshore. Confidence: Low