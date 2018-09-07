

American (GFS) model simulation of Florence overnight Tuesday. (VentuSky.com)

The once powerful Florence took a hit Thursday, but its life as a major hurricane is likely not over just yet, and it has East Coast residents on the edge of their seats.

The tropical storm is predicted to re-intensify to a Category 3 hurricane by Monday and odds have increased that it will have direct effects on the East Coast starting between Wednesday and Friday next week anywhere between Florida and southern New England.

At 11 a.m. on Friday, Tropical Storm Florence was centered about 1,800 miles due east of Miami and tracking toward the west at 8 mph. It has peak sustained winds of 65 mph. “Florence’s weakening appears to have stopped,” the National Hurricane Center wrote in its advisory.

Florence wilted Thursday as it plowed into the subtropical jet stream. The strong wind shear disrupted the thunderstorms at its core and caused the storm’s peak winds to fall from 130 mph to 70 mph in just 30 hours.

So how could that be bad for the East Coast? The weakening nudged the storm on more of a westerly course toward the U.S. Weaker storms are steered by different layers of the atmosphere than stronger storms. A weak storm is directed more by a shallow low-to-mid-level winds in the atmosphere, while a strong storm is can be pulled by winds at higher altitudes. As soon as Florence’s structure fell apart Thursday, it turned westward with the low-level trade winds.

Odds have increased that this storm may have a hard time finding an escape route to the north as it draws closer to the East Coast, although a direct hit is not inevitable. There is still a chance the storm could slow down as it nears the U.S. and meander offshore before turning back out to sea. But it’s not a big chance.

About 70 percent of the 70 simulations from the American (blue lines in the graphic below) and European (red lines in the graphic below) modeling systems predict the storm to make landfall along the East Coast.



Group of simulations from American (blue) and European (red) computer models from Thursday night. Each color strand represents a different model simulation with slight tweaks to initial conditions. Note that the strands are clustered together where the forecast track is most confident, but they diverge where the course of the storm is less certain. The thick bold red line is the average of all of the European model simulations, while the blue is the average of all the American model simulations. The thinner bold line is the main or operational simulation from each model. (StormVistaWxModels.com)

The primary simulation of the European model has demonstrated remarkable consistency with a hurricane landfall in the Mid-Atlantic on the past five runs, dating back to Tuesday night.

Significantly, the average track of the American model simulations, which had suggested the storm was most likely to stay well out to sea, has trended closer to the coastline with time. The average European model simulation has shifted its track from just off the Mid-Atlantic coast to onshore. In sum, both models are increasingly threatening.



Average of the American and European model simulations have shifted west, closer to the coast or inland, with time. (StormVistaWxModels.com)

Assuming the storm does come ashore, it is still too soon to know exactly where. The European model has favored the Mid-Atlantic, but small changes in the storm’s path could place the Southeast or Northeast coasts in the line of fire.

Because of the uncertainty in the storm’s final destination, it is premature to discuss exactly what hazards it will inflict, where, and when. But it is reasonably likely some coastal areas will deal with a damaging wind threat, flooding rain, and a substantial storm surge – which is a rise in ocean water above normally dry land. Some areas further inland could also contend with damaging winds and flooding rain.

Even if Florence avoids a direct hit on the East Coast, it will likely come very close, resulting in dangerous surf, beach erosion, and the potential for coastal flooding.

Despite weakening on Wednesday, Florence has already started to rebound as the wind shear relaxes. From Saturday onward, Florence will be over the warmest ocean it has been since it formed eight days ago, which is fuel for hurricanes.

A pool of anomalously warm water over the western Atlantic will provide ample fuel for another round of intensification. By next Tuesday, the National Hurricane Center predicts Florence will be on the brink of Category 4 intensity with 130 mph sustained winds.



Florence’s forecast track overlaid on a map of current sea surface temperature. (UW/CIMSS)

If Florence does hit or make it close to the East Coast, it would be a first for a storm in this location. No tropical storm or hurricane has ever gotten close to the United States when it was anywhere near Florence’s position.

Updating yesterday's tidbit... as of Friday morning's advisory, 79 named storms have passed within 200 nautical miles of #Florence's position since 1851, and not one has ever come close to the U.S. coast. pic.twitter.com/IZurMUWhXh — Brian McNoldy (@BMcNoldy) September 7, 2018

But the unusually strong high pressure system that is predicted to park itself north of the storm seems like it has the potential to push Florence on an unprecedented and potentially perilous course.

Now is the time to beginning thinking about hurricane preparedness if you live along or near the coast.

Do you have a plan if the storm targets your area? Do you know where you would go if evacuations are required? Do you have an emergency kit with at least three days’ worth of critical supplies? Do you have trees that could fall on your house during a windstorm? Trim them now. Declutter drains and gutters.

Other disturbances bear watching in the tropical Atlantic

Elsewhere, two tropical waves in the far eastern Atlantic have a high probability of becoming a tropical storm or hurricane. The westernmost wave is the one to most closely monitor, as models keep it at low latitudes, potentially reaching the Lesser Antilles by Thursday. If these disturbance become tropical storms, they will be named Helene and Isaac.