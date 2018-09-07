Nationals vs. Cubs

7:05 p.m., Friday, Sep. 7, Nationals Park

Rain chances are a bit high for comfort. If you head to the game, at least bring some rain gear. Hear thunder or see lightning? Shelter inside the inner hallways for safety.

[How the Nationals make high-pressure weather decisions]

First pitch: Around 80. Muggy. Elevated shower and storm chances.

Ninth inning: Mid-70s. Still muggy with showers and storms roaming.

Chance of rain: 50 percent.

Chance of delay: 45 percent.

Chance of postponement: 30 percent.

