Nationals vs. Cubs
7:05 p.m., Friday, Sep. 7, Nationals Park
Rain chances are a bit high for comfort. If you head to the game, at least bring some rain gear. Hear thunder or see lightning? Shelter inside the inner hallways for safety.
[How the Nationals make high-pressure weather decisions]
First pitch: Around 80. Muggy. Elevated shower and storm chances.
Ninth inning: Mid-70s. Still muggy with showers and storms roaming.
Chance of rain: 50 percent.
Chance of delay: 45 percent.
Chance of postponement: 30 percent.
