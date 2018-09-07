6:00 p.m. – Flood warning upgraded to FLASH flood warning

Due to the intensity of rainfall falling over such a short time, the flood warning has been upgraded to a FLASH flood warning until 9 p.m. Up to two inches of rain has fallen in the past hour and another 1 to 3 inches are possible.

Flash Flood Warning including Washington DC, Arlington VA, Alexandria VA until 9:00 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/bbhJhuVV7P — @NWSFlashFlood (@NWSFlashFlood) September 7, 2018

Remember never to drive across flooded roads and try to avoid routes near streams/creeks during heavy rainfall.

5:45 p.m. – Flood warning for much of Beltway region

The flood warning in effect for south Arlington, Alexandria and east central Fairfax County has now been expanded to cover the District, southeast Montgomery County, northwest Prince George’s County and north Arlington until 9:45 p.m. due to the heavy storms.

These storms are slow-movers and could unload one to three inches of rain. While they are progressing to the east-northeast, they may take one to two hours to move through a particular area.

After this batch moves through, more showers and storms are possible later this evening, but should be hit or miss and generally less intense.

5:30 p.m. – Storms erupting. Flash flood watch issued.

Radar shows numerous storms with heavy rain flaring up in the immediate D.C. region. These are slow which could put down hefty rain amounts in a short time. As such the National Weather Service has extended a flash flood watch, issued earlier for our western areas, over the rest of the region (except for Southern Maryland). The watch is in effect until 11 p.m.



(National Weather Service)

In addition, a flood warning has been issued for southeastern Arlington County, east central Fairfax County, and Alexandria until 9:15 p.m. Up to an inch of rain has fallen and another one to two inches could still fall.

From 4:09 p.m. …

Today’s reduction in heat and humidity bordered on imperceptible as it still hit 90 in Washington and felt like the mid-to-upper 90s. The wind has shifted direction, but it’s still a while until truly cooler air is here. It will finally arrive this weekend. And along with the cooler air comes more rain.

Listen to the latest forecast:

Through Tonight: Showers and storms that are mainly to our west will head this way through the night. This is not super widespread activity, so it will remain hit-and-miss, with plenty of folks staying dry. But where it rains, it could be heavy at times. If thunder roars, head indoors. Lows are in the 60s.

Tomorrow (Saturday): Intermittent rain showers seem likely, especially in the afternoon and early evening. A brief period of heavy rain is possible. We’re in the cooler, more stable air, though, so probably nothing severe will occur. Highs are mostly in the near-70 to mid-70s zone. Lows get into the 60s overnight as spotty showers remain possible.

Sunday: More periodic rain, especially in the afternoon, when it could be heavy. For now it seems that the worst may end up a bit north, so perhaps it won’t be a washout. It will cool, which isn’t a problem, given all the recent heat. Highs are in the upper 60s and lower 70s.



Lightning last evening from the Mall. (Joseph Gruber via Flickr

