

Tropical Storm Florence from the International Space Station on Sept. 6. (Astronaut Ricky Arnold via Twitter)

From space, what is now Tropical Storm Florence appears pretty harmless.

And it is, for now. But meteorologists have their eyes on what Florence does over the next week as it makes its way toward the East Coast of the United States and likely intensifies.

Orbiting an average 240 miles above Earth’s surface, and moving at an impressive 17,500 mph, the International Space Station (ISS) offers breathtaking views of our planet.

If you’re a weather geek, space geek or both, following the astronauts aboard the International Space Station (ISS) is a must.

In addition to capturing Earth’s physical beauty like towering mountain ranges and aquamarine water bodies, the astronauts share with us stunning pictures of weather from above. This vantage point allows us to marvel at the weather as never before and see everything from hurricanes, to dust storms, to electrifying thunderstorms from space.

Here’s another look at Florence from the International Space Station on Thursday:



The photos taken above show a ragged, disorganized Florence as the cyclone was getting torn apart by strong wind shear in the central Atlantic. However, in the coming days, it will be interesting to see how the structure of Florence changes as it encounters a more favorable environment for strengthening with warmer water temperatures and weaker wind shear.

Keep an eye out for more photos like this from the astronauts aboard the International Space Station as their orbit takes them over the evolving tropical cyclone. Astronaut Ricky Arnold frequently shares amazing views on his Twitter feed.

