2/10: Yes, it’s finally cooler. But all day clouds and on and off showers are still no fun.

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Cloudy, chance of showers. Highs: Near 70.

Tonight: Rain likely, especially late. Lows: Upper 50s to low 60s.

Tomorrow: Raw, rainy and breezy. Highs: 60s.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

Don’t expect to see much if any sunshine this weekend. Behind Friday night’s drenching storms, winds come in from the northeast Saturday, keeping us locked in cloud cover while delivering cooler temperatures and on and off showers.

I wish I could say Sunday will be better, but it won’t. What’s left of tropical storm Gordon passes to our west on Sunday, dragging moisture into our region. That translates to even more cool, cloudy and wet conditions for Sunday. I guess this is better than sweating it out in the heat and humidity?

Listen to the latest forecast:

Today (Saturday): Cloudy skies dominate and it’s quite cool, as a stiff northeast wind (10-15+ mph) keeps temperatures stuck in the low 70s throughout the day. Pockets of drizzle and showers are possible at times but not a washout, with some dry intervals. Confidence: Medium

Tonight: Patchy showers and/or drizzle in the evening hours eventually transitions to a steadier rain after midnight and toward morning. Some of the rain could be heavy at times. Otherwise, skies are overcast and temperatures continue to fall with lows near 60 and winds out of the northeast at 10-15 mph. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Sunday): There’s not much to like weather wise on Sunday. Periods of rain, sometimes heavy, are likely at times. Skies remain overcast and winds really start to pick up out of the northeast in the afternoon, gusting over 20 mph at times. Staying very cool with high temperatures in the 60s. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Scattered showers hang on in the evening hours, but most locations should dry out a bit overnight. No break in the cloud cover and cool temperatures though, with lows in the low-to-mid 60s. Winds out of the northeast remain high, gusting over 20 mph at times. Confidence: Medium-High



National Weather Service rainfall forecast through Monday morning. (WeatherBell.com)

A LOOK AHEAD

A warm front will push north through our region during the day on Monday, with winds switching out of the south behind the front, ushering in a warmer and more humid airmass. Some peeks of sunshine are possible at times on Monday, but scattered afternoon showers and storms may flare up. Much warmer and more humid with highs in the mid-80s and dew points over 70 degrees. Confidence: Medium-High

We will see more sunshine for sure on Tuesday, but it will feel a bit more hot and humid. High temperatures will jump back into the upper 80s with dew point values in the low-to-mid 70s. That means more showers and storms could develop during the afternoon hours. Confidence: Medium

By Wednesday and Thursday of next week, all eyes will most certainly be on Florence, as the storm will be slowly approaching the East Coast by this point. Ahead of the storm, a cold front will move through the region sometime on Wednesday, stalling out south of the area on Thursday. Both days will feature a mix of sun and clouds with a chance at afternoon showers and storms and temperatures mostly in the 80s. Confidence: Low-Medium