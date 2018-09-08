Nationals vs. Cubs

7:05 p.m., Saturday, September 8, Nationals Park

Bring a poncho if you are going to the game tonight. It won’t be a washout, and because of that, I don’t think we will see a postponement. But expect it to be wet and rather cool throughout the game.

First pitch: Cloudy and cool with scattered showers, low 70s.

9th inning: Cool with scattered showers and drizzle, upper 60s.

Chance of rain: 50 percent

Chance of delay: 40 percent

Chance of postponement: 25 percent

